Brazil Is Offering A Digital Nomad Visa For Under Rs 8,800 That Lets You Live And Work There For A Year

Known for its vibrant culture, Brazil has always been a favourite destination among travellers and even among digital nomads. If you have always wanted to live in a beautiful place while working, you might want to apply for this Brazilian visa.

Launched in January 2022, Brazil's Digital Nomad Visa or VITEM XIV, allows remote workers to live and work in Brazil for a year. The condition is that you should be employed by a non-Brazilian company.

What Is The Brazil Digital Nomad Visa?

The VITEM XIV visa is a temporary visa that allows remote workers to live and work in Brazil for a year while employed by a company or clients outside of Brazil. While the visa is valid for a year, it can be renewed once to allow you to stay for up to 2 years in total.

ALSO READ: South Korea Is Offering A Workation Visa For Indians But There's A Catch

Who Is Eligible?

To apply for the Brazil Digital Nomad Visa, you will have to meet the following requirements:

Be employed by a company located outside Brazil.

Must show a monthly income of at least USD 1,500 (Rs 1,31,477 approx.) OR savings of USD 18,000 (Rs 15,77,721 approx.).

Have a private health insurance that will cover your stay in Brazil.

No criminal record in your home country.

How To Apply

Step 1: Check your eligibility before applying for the visa.

Step 2: Gather all required documents for the application.

Step 3: Fill out the application and apply for the visa. You can either apply from India or apply from Brazil via the MigranteWeb platform if you are in the country.

Step 4: Book an appointment and submit your documents in person or via mail.

Step 5: Pay the visa which is usually around USD 100-150 (Rs 8,765-13,147 approx.).

Step 6: Wait for processing, which usually takes around 2-4 weeks.

Step 7: If you have applied from your home country, you will receive a visa sticker in your passport to enter Brazil once your application is approved.

ALSO READ: Want To Settle Abroad? Malta Is Offering A Permanent Residence Programme

Documents Required

A valid passport, at least for the duration of your stay in Brazil

Proof of income

Proof of employment that you work for a company outside Brazil

Police clearance certificate, apostilled and translated

Health insurance valid in Brazil

Proof of visa fee payment

Completed the visa application form and a recent passport-size photo

You should know that a Brazilian Digital Nomad Visa does not directly lead to permanent residency.