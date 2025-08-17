Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco's Double Date Fuels Wedding Buzz After His Comment: "Wait... I'm Gonna Marry U"

Singer-actress Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco are busy crafting summer-filled memories, leaving fans speculating about their upcoming wedding. The singer and actress, 33, recently posted several candid photos on Instagram taken throughout the summer.

Among them was a snap of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, 37, joined by Logan Lerman and his fiancée Analuisa Corrigan. Selena Gomez is seen sitting at a table opposite Blanco while dining outdoors with Lerman, who is set to star in the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building.

As per People, a second photo then shows the group's meal of oysters and tiger shrimp laid out on a tray in the center of the table. "Wait... I'm gonna marry u", Benny Blanco wrote in the comment section of the post.

Selena Gomez's Instagram post had a series of pictures, with one photo showing her posing in front of a vanity mirror in a lace slip dress, another of her lying in her bedroom as well as a makeup-free selfie.

In the post, Selena Gomez's 12-year-old sister, Gracie was also included in the photo dump after being snapped at what appeared to be a party. Surrounded by silver balloons and glitter, Selena Gomez was photographed wearing a furry jacket with shiny pants as Gracie sported a gray sweater and sunglasses.

Selena's new photo with Blanco comes after the engaged couple had a date night at what appeared to be the wedding of Blanco's longtime friend and collaborator, Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco on August 9, 2025.

In an Instagram post shared by Gomez on Aug. 10, she was seen kissing Blanco's cheek as he held her hand at the ceremony. “About last night's wedding”, she cheekily wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, fans continue to speculate that the couple will be walking down the aisle sometime soon. While there is no official statement from the couple, fans seem excited for what's next for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who got engaged to each other in December 2024.