Exclusive: <i>Dhurandhar 2 </i> Rapper Reble On Racist Attacks, And Finding Viral Fame With <i> Monica</i>

The upcoming sequel to the action film Dhurandhar is already generating buzz with its high-energy soundtrack, featuring rapper Reble among the standout voices.

Though her rap isn't in the trailer, Reble confirmed to NDTV that she appears on the trailer song Ari Ari, delivering a verse alongside original singers Navtej Singh Rehal of Bombay Rockers, Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas, and Sudhir Yaduvanshi.

While the team has credited her on the track, Reble says she can't comment further yet on any involvement in Dhurandhar Chapter 2.

The song itself is composed and arranged by Shashwat Sachdev, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil and Bombay Rockers.

As the track circulates online, Reble is also preparing for another big stage. The rapper recently performed at the popular music festival ICONiQ White NH7 Weekender, bringing her genre-blending sound to one of India's largest live music audiences.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the Meghalaya-born artist spoke about her journey into rap, the impact of growing up in the Northeast, and how music became the outlet for her rebellious spirit.

Growing Up In Meghalaya And The Birth Of Reble

Reble, who earlier went by the name Daia Lamare, traces her artistic instincts back to her childhood in Meghalaya's hills. She describes herself as someone who always pushed against boundaries.

"I was always a rebellious kid and it's just my nature," she tells NDTV.

She also recalls how social divisions during her growing years shaped her worldview and eventually her music.

"Growing up, we had a lot of biases depending on how much money your parents made; a lot of us came from middle-class backgrounds, trying to fit in. This classism definitely angered me."

That frustration, combined with the urge to express herself, pushed her to release her first single, Bad, in 2019. Looking back, she admits with refreshing honesty that the track was far from perfect.

"Bad was my first single, and it's a terrible song tbh, but it was a start, and I'm proud of myself for trying early on."

From Civil Engineering To Film Soundtracks

Before music took centre stage, Reble had a very different plan for her future. She had been preparing for entrance examinations and imagined herself pursuing a stable career in engineering.

"I thought I was going to work an engineering job after college and I was preparing for my entrance exams," she says. "I was damn sure I was gonna crack it and land the typical job that most people crave."

But life, as she puts it, had other plans.

"However, life took a turn and offered me something with more flexibility, and that is having a career in music. I like being my own person and not having an authority asking me to do something."

That unexpected shift eventually brought her into projects like the Dhurandhar soundtrack and the promotional music for the series Lokah Chapter 1, experiences she describes as deeply personal.

"The movies gave me a massive push, and these projects are very personal to me."

Trusting Instinct When Creating Music

Reble's sound blends hip-hop, rock and indie influences, an approach that reflects the wide range of music she grew up listening to. Deciding when a track is ready, she says, often comes down to instinct.

"I trust my feelings and my peers' opinions. That's how I know it's ready."

The process may sound simple, but it reflects a collaborative creative culture where artists rely on honest feedback from their circle before releasing music.

Racism, Discrimination, And Identity

As an artist from India's Northeast, Reble says the experiences of racism and discrimination faced by many people from the region continue to weigh on her.

"I've never faced severe cases of racism, but my NE brothers and sisters definitely have, and it definitely affects me emotionally," she says.

She believes the country still has work to do in addressing prejudice, even though attitudes have slowly begun to change.

"I think there's unnecessary hate towards one another in my country, and I hope people unite as one so we can progress. On the bright side, the situation has improved over the years, and I think the youth will take it in the right direction."

Her comments also come in the context of a recent incident in Delhi where three women from Arunachal Pradesh faced alleged racial abuse. The episode struck a personal chord with her.

"That incident made me really upset," she says. "Thinking about how many people had to go through this without receiving any justice makes me even more upset."

She adds that while social media has made it easier to highlight such cases today, countless earlier incidents went undocumented.

"Now we can take this to social media, but what about undocumented cases? What about those from the past who suffered before social media?" she says.

For an artist who began by venting her frustrations through a raw first single, the journey from Meghalaya's hills to major film soundtracks and festival stages marks a significant evolution.