Inside <i>Dhurandhar</i> Star Rakesh Bedi's Cosy Home In Mumbai With A Private Den

Rakesh Bedi's portrayal of Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge has won millions of hearts. While the young generation has discovered his talents only recently, the actor has been contributing to Indian cinema since 1979, when he debuted with Hamare Tumhari.

He featured in films like Chashme Buddoor, Naqab, Jawab Hum Denge, Yes Boss, and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, among others. He later found success in television, especially through shows like Shrimaan Shrimati and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. In his career of over 40 years, he has not only worked as an actor in 150 films but also written scripts.

In the latest episode of Fun (Food) With Farah, the director took her fans inside the real house of Rakesh Bedi in Mumbai. When the actor welcomed the director into his house, she revealed that they had known each other for decades, since Farah was only 14-15 years old. She said that Rakesh Bedi, Supriya Pathak, Neena Gupta, Farah, Satish Shah, and others used to gather at Javed Akhtar's house for free food and booze.

Before giving a tour of Rakesh Bedi's house, Farah quipped, "Ye Movie Tower mein kaafi bade‑bade ghar hain [There are quite a few big houses in Movie Tower]."

Inside Rakesh Bedi's House

The Dhurandhar star's house is cosy and simple. It looks lived‑in, with pieces collected over the years. You instantly feel the warmth exuded by beige‑ and cream‑coloured walls. It features a spacious living room with an intricate sofa set made of, presumably, teak wood. The room is decorated with artefacts and paintings.

It connects to another living room, which is cosier, smaller, and has a television. While Rakesh Bedi did not give Farah Khan the tour of his entire house, he showed the best part - his personal den.

Rakesh Bedi has a personal den in his house. Photo: Farah Khan/ YouTube

"This is some kind of den, where I chill," he added, explaining the purpose of this small room with pink walls. On one wall was a collage of all the brands' deals he cracked after the massive success of Dhurandhar films. It was titled Mera Bachcha, Brands Ka Dhurandhar and featured the actor in the get-up of Jameel Jamali.

On another wall was a sketch of him made and painted by a fan. On the third wall was another picture of him surrounded by his dialogues. Rakesh shared with Farah that he had written for shows and films. A surprised Farah motivated him and asked him to write more.

Later, Farah Khan, Rakesh Bedi, his wife Adadhana, and daughter Ritika sat in the living room to chat. The video concluded with a gift exchange and the Dhurandhar star assembling papdi chaat for his guests and family.

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