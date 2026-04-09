How Rakesh Bedi Is Milking His <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Fame One Viral Ad After Another

"Baccha Hai Tu Mera" is a term you would often find chiming in Indian households. It's a rather simple and relatable sentence borne out of affection. Ask any kid; they'll let you in on the joke. But Aditya Dhar decided to throw it into a spyverse and make Dhurandhar: The Revenge the talk of the town for more reasons than one.

The thing about dialogues is that they are as good as the actor who makes them iconic. The gamble paid off with Rakesh Bedi, and how he let subtle humour seep in when he kept saying, "Baccha Hai Tu Mera (You are my child)"-and the rest is history.

The Dhurandhar Social Media Explosion

Rakesh Bedi was introduced as a twisted, manipulative Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar, released on December 5. He came with his quirks, often masquerading as the 'harmless' and foolish politician. His role expanded and became the asli 'Dhurandhar' of Dhurandhar: The Revenge when his real identity was unveiled.

A twist no one saw coming (Spoiler Alert)

He is revealed to be an Indian undercover spy who was the master manipulator engineering Hamza's (Ranveer Singh) infiltration into Pakistan's Lyari gang, right from the beginning.

"Baccha Hai Tu Mera" is a dialogue that he keeps reiterating throughout the sequel-to patronise and 'soothe' even the most vicious of criminals like Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna).

It is an excellent ploy he puts to the test to mask his demeanour with silliness, so as to make his political connections feel smarter, and as the ringmaster of all that's happening. The thematic parallels that then follow once the cat is out of the bag-taking us back to every moment when Rakesh Bedi's Jameel Jamali dropped hints of who he really was-is clever and a lesson on gimmicks paying off.

And thus it became a tool for a simmering marketing wave that no one saw coming. Rakesh Bedi was suddenly everywhere, Dhurandhar or not.

Rakesh Bedi's Influencer Era

Viral brand collaborations came as a package to Rakesh Bedi with his most memorable Baccha Hai Tu Mera dialogue. It instantly instils a blend of humour and wit that makes for a great marketing stance, and brands truly made full use of it.

Fanta was one of the first brands to make use of it as they dropped a collaboration reel.

Crocs India too leveraged the viral popularity for their digital campaign. The storyline sees Rakesh Bedi channel his Dhurandhar character and casually drop dialogues like, "Kya kar raha hai bacche?" as the plot gets chaotic. Though he goes for a handshake, everyone bends to touch his feet sporting the Crocs-as the campaign title goes-Crocshake.

MasterChow utilised the catchphrase in promoting their Chilli Oil. More so, they made a few more caricaturish creatives with lines like, "Baccha Hai tu mera, LPG ko bhul ja, cup noodles bana" and "Baccha hai tu mera, yeh le Chilli oil daal apne khaane mein."

Makeup brand Renee Cosmetics started a series with Rakesh Bedi as Jaan Ji, in his Jameel Jamali character. Instead of the glamour aspect, they channelled the Baccha Hai Tu Mera trend in a humorous manner, showcasing different products.

From travel platforms like Rajasthan Tourism to Delhi Police promoting safety-the creativity has been endless.

Pet care brands like JUSTDOGS and Emcure pharmaceutical brand from Pune are all up for it.

The most recent team has been the makers of the upcoming film Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, where Rakesh Bedi once again returns in his hilarious persona to boost advance ticket sales for the film. He is frustrated, and he keeps correcting fans coming to buy the tickets, from Dacoit to "Tikait" in an attempt to get the audience to book tickets early.

Such marketing uproar happens once in a while. Most importantly, a character like Jameel Jamali, which seemed ordinary at first, turned out to be the one to be talked about the most.

While Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to wreak havoc, breaking one box-office trend at a time, sit back and let Rakesh Bedi be a trend guru, with one "Baccha Hai Tu Mera" drop at a time.