<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Star Rakesh Bedi Has A Sharper Comeback For David Dhawan's "<i>Chaal</i> Change <i>Ho Gayi</i>" Comment

Actor Rakesh Bedi and director David Dhawan were FTII (Film and Television Institute of India) batchmates. A while ago, David Dhawan reacted to Rakesh Bedi's surge in popularity after the stupendous success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, saying, "Chaal change ho gayi." Back then Rakesh Bedi had a one-line response, but recently he offered a longer answer.

What's Happening

Rakesh Bedi told ETimes, "I don't think too much about who has changed and who hasn't. People change, and that's okay. I know who I am. I have seen many ups and downs in my life. Like every actor, I have also gone through phases when I had no work and was sitting idle. In fact, I have seen even tougher days than that.

He added, "But none of it affects me much. Whether life goes down or things go well, I try to remain the same. I don't let success or failure change me. Recently, David Dhawan stated in one of his interviews, 'Rakesh ki toh chaal badal gayi hai.' Even if someone says that Rakesh ki chaal badal gayi hai, I honestly feel I am still the same person."

What Had David Dhawan Said

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, David Dhawan said, "Our friendship is 50 years old. He has worked in many films of mine. He is in this one (Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai) as well too. I told him, 'Fifty years ago, they didn't recognise you; they are discovering you only now.' He is a fine actor and has always been a good actor. I said, 'You are crossing 70 years and are now getting recognition, but it is very good. He fully deserves it.'"

Talking about whether Rakesh Bedi had changed after the success of the Dhurandhar films, David Dhawan said, "You can see the spark and the way he now walks. 'Yaar, teri chaal change ho gayi, hamari baat hoti rehti hai (The way you walk has changed; we remain in touch).' He is my classmate. We were even ragged together at FTII. It's amazing."

Responding to this, Rakesh Bedi told Moneycontrol, "My chaal was the same always."

About Rakesh Bedi's Rising Popularity After Dhurandhar Success

Rakesh Bedi as the twisted Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar came with a major plot twist in the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The unveiling of his true identity is what no one saw coming, and he has been riding high on success after his stellar performance.

He is revealed to be an Indian undercover spy who was the master manipulator engineering Hamza's (Ranveer Singh) infiltration into Pakistan's Lyari gang, right from the beginning.

About Rakesh Bedi And David Dhawan

Rakesh Bedi and David Dhawan share a long-standing bond. They have worked together on projects such as Hero No. 1, Mr & Mrs Khiladi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge.

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