Amitabh Bachchan Writes Cryptic Post On X Days After Hospital Visit: <i>"Bokhla Gaye Log"</i>

Amitabh Bachchan sparked fresh buzz on social media after sharing a cryptic post on X on Thursday, just days after news of his hospital visit circulated online. The veteran actor's early morning message left fans puzzled.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote a cryptic note on X in the early hours of May 21. Amitabh's post read, "T 5747 - Bokhla gaye log; vichar vyakt kiye - koi samjhein ya na samjhein, liye ke diye ban gye zarur," ("People got flustered and expressed their opinions - whether anyone understood them or not, they definitely ended up getting back what they gave").

The post quickly went viral on social media, with users flooding the comments section with reactions. Take a look at the post here:

Amitabh Bachchan's Hospitalisation News

On the night of May 19, reports began circulating that Amitabh Bachchan had been discharged from a private hospital in Mumbai after a routine check-up. Amid concern over his health, the 83-year-old actor took to his blog to reassure fans and share a message of gratitude.

While he did not directly address the health reports, his first blog post after discharge appeared in the form of a poem.

In the dateline of his post, the actor wrote, "Mangal bhavan amangal haari," a line from the Ramayan's Sundar Kand.

He continued, "Cheel jab howe shant to bhaiya, tote bolan suru karen ir bir fatte, kahan, chal hamau, pilave suru karen!!!! bajre di roti kha di, fu padiyon da, saag re munh mein dalan lagai jaise, bolan lage kaag re!"

He signed off by writing, "Love, prayers, and more."

According to our sources, "Amitabh Bachchan underwent a routine check-up. He has now been discharged and returned home after the examination."

The mention of Eer Bir Phatte is also seen as a reference to Amitabh Bachchan's 1996 indie-pop album Aby Baby, whose lead track featured lyrics by his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.



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