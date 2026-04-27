Dhurandhar 2 Star Rakesh Bedi's One-Line Reply To David Dhawan's <i>'Chaal Change Ho Gayi'</i> Comment

Rakesh Bedi is currently enjoying the success of his latest release, Dhurandhar 2, in which he plays the role of politician Jameel Jamali. David Dhawan, whose next film is Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, has long shared a close bond with the actor. Rakesh Bedi will also be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. In a recent interview, David Dhawan made a comment about Rakesh Bedi, saying, "Yaar, teri chaal badal change ho gayi hai," and now Rakesh Bedi has responded.

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In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, David Dhawan said, "Our friendship is 50 years old. He has worked in many films of mine. He is in this one (Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai) as well too. I told him, 'Fifty years ago, they didn't recognise you; they are discovering you only now.' He is a fine actor and has always been a good actor. I said, 'You are crossing 70 years and are now getting recognition, but it is very good. He fully deserves it.'"

Talking about whether Rakesh Bedi had changed after the success of the Dhurandhar films, David Dhawan said, "You can see the spark and the way he now walks. 'Yaar, teri chaal change ho gayi, hamari baat hoti rehti hai (The way you walk has changed; we remain in touch).' He is my classmate. We were even ragged together at FTII. It's amazing."

Responding to this, Rakesh Bedi told Moneycontrol, "My chaal was the same always."

Rakesh Bedi and David Dhawan share a long-standing bond. They have worked together on projects such as Hero No. 1, Mr & Mrs Khiladi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge.

About Dhurandhar 2

Even after 39 days, Dhurandhar 2 saw a significant jump on its sixth Sunday, minting Rs 3.40 crore across all languages. The film's India net collection now stands at Rs 1,130.59 crore.

Worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed Rs 1,758.96 crore, pushing the franchise total (including the first film) to Rs 3,019.35 crore. This achievement cements its status as the first Indian franchise to cross the Rs 3,000 crore mark.

For context, the Baahubali franchise stands at Rs 2,438 crore, while Pushpa has collected Rs 2,092.20 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film has also become the highest-grossing Indian film without contributions from Gulf countries or China.



Also Read: David Dhawan Sums Up Dhurandhar 2 Star Rakesh Bedi's Success: "Teri Chaal Change Ho Gayi"