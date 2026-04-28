<i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Box Office Collection Day 11: Does Akshay Kumar Film Pass Second Monday Test?

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla saw a sharp drop in its second Monday earnings, taking the India net total to Rs 117.05 crore and worldwide collection to Rs 188.75 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On second Monday, Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla minted Rs 3.65 crore across 8755 shows, as per Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to Rs 139.25 crore and total India net collections to Rs 117.05 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.50 crore on Day 11, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 49.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 188.75 crore.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 again saw a dip in its earnings on its sixth Monday, minting Rs 1.05 crore across 2,808 shows.

This brings total India gross collections to Rs 1,354.52 crore and total India net collections to Rs 1,131.64 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 0.25 crore on Day 40, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 424.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,779.02 crore, per Sacnilk.

About Bhooth Bangla

From paid previews, the film minted ₹3.75 crore.

The film marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's collaboration after 14 years.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and the late actor Asrani.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures (a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.) in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 has minted ₹1,758.96 crore worldwide, pushing the franchise total (with the first film) to ₹3,019.35 crore and cementing its position as the first Indian franchise to cross the ₹3,000 crore mark. (For context, the Baahubali franchise stands at ₹2,438 crore and Pushpa at ₹2,092.20 crore, as per Sacnilk.)

The film has also become the highest-grossing Indian film without contributions from Gulf countries or China.

The film is eyeing the title of the highest-grossing Indian film (net), aiming to beat Pushpa 2.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in Dhurandhar 2, which released in theatres on March 19.