On Akshay Kumar's Game Show, Jacqueline Fernandez Says His Old 'Prank' Gave Her 'Trauma'

In an upcoming episode of the quiz show Wheel of Fortune, Jacqueline Fernandez will appear as a guest. The promo for the episode was recently unveiled. In the promo, Jacqueline said that Akshay Kumar played a prank on her while shooting the song Dhanno for Housefull.

Akshay asked Jacqueline, "Aapko industry mein 17 saal ho gaye hain, kabhi aapse kisi ne galat baat ki hai? (It's been 17 years in the industry for you—has anyone ever said anything inappropriate to you?)"

To everyone's surprise, Jacqueline laughed and replied, "Yes, bahut!"

When Akshay asked her to explain, she narrated an incident from the Housefull set.

"Mera pehla item song Dhanno tha Housefull mein, aur uss waqt Akshay ne mere saath bahut ganda prank kiya tha (My first item song was Dhanno in Housefull, and at that time, Akshay played a very dirty prank on me). It actually gave me trauma!" said Jacqueline.

She explained, "Set par kaafi security thi—bodyguards aur log khade the. Mujhe laga police hai, toh maine casually poochh liya ki itni security kyun hai. Thodi der baad Akshay mere paas aake bolte hain, 'Jacqueline, tumne kuch galat kiya hai kya? Police tumhare liye aayi hai. Shoot ke baad tumhe station le jayenge (There was a lot of security on set—bodyguards and people standing around. I thought it was police, so I casually asked why there was so much security. A few minutes later, Akshay came to me and said, 'Jacqueline, have you done something wrong? The police have come for you. After the shoot, they'll take you to the station').'"

She added, "Main poore song ke dauraan itni darr gayi thi, mujhe samajh hi nahi aa raha tha ki maine aisa kya kiya hai (I was so scared throughout the song shoot—I couldn't figure out what wrong I had done)."

Akshay, in his signature style, apologised and said, "Agar maine aisa kiya tha, toh main sorry bolta hoon (If I did something like that, then I'm sorry)."

He also shared a piece of advice for fans and the audience: "Insaan ko haste-khelte rehna chahiye, thodi masti karte rehna chahiye. Prank bhi karne chahiye, lekin sirf tab tak jab tak kisi ko dukh na ho. Agar kisi ko dukh nahi hua, toh masti chalte rehni chahiye (People should keep playing pranks, keep doing a bit of fun. You should do pranks too, but only until no one gets hurt. If nobody gets hurt, the fun should continue)."

Housefull released in 2010 and starred Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Jiah Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh, Boman Irani, and Randhir Kapoor. The song Dhanno was picturised on Jacqueline Fernandez, who made a special appearance just for it.