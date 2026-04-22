Box Office: Akshay Kumar's <i>Bhooth Bangla</i>, With Rs 117.71 Crore, Is Steady Amid <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Frenzy

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla retains its momentum after 5 days at the box office. On Day 5, the film minted ₹7.65 crore across 11,589 shows at the domestic box office.

Breaking Down The Numbers

The domestic net collections of Bhooth Bangla stand at ₹72.40 crore, while the gross stand at ₹86.21 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film collected ₹2.50 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to ₹31.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹117.71 crore.

After Day 34, Dhurandhar 2 slowed down at the box office, minting ₹2 crore on its fifth Tuesday.

This brings the total India gross collections to ₹1,339.76 crore and the total India net collections to ₹1,119.29 crore so far, per Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film collected ₹0.50 crore on Day 34, taking its total overseas gross to ₹422.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹1,761.76 crore.

About Bhooth Bangla

In keeping with the trend set by Dhurandhar 2, the makers of Bhooth Bangla hosted paid previews a day before its official release.

From paid previews, the film minted ₹3.75 crore.

The film marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's collaboration after 14 years. Opening to mixed reviews, the film was off to a better-than-expected start.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and the late actor Asrani.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures (a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.) in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor.

The makers postponed the release date of the film by a week, citing the Dhurandhar 2 effect.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 has minted ₹1,758.96 crore worldwide, pushing the franchise total (with the first film) to ₹3,019.35 crore and cementing its position as the first Indian franchise to cross the ₹3,000 crore mark. (For context, the Baahubali franchise stands at ₹2,438 crore and Pushpa at ₹2,092.20 crore, as per Sacnilk.)

The film has also become the highest-grossing Indian film without contributions from Gulf countries or China.

The film is eyeing the title of the highest-grossing Indian film (net), aiming to beat Pushpa 2.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in Dhurandhar 2, which released in theatres on March 19.