What's Next For Farhan Akhtar After The <i>Don 3</i> Fallout With Ranveer Singh?

The controversy surrounding Don 3 has moved beyond a dispute between actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. What started as a disagreement over the much-anticipated film has now drawn in multiple industry bodies, with questions being raised about contracts, accountability and the future of one of Bollywood's biggest franchises.

After the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) withdrew its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh following a legal notice from the actor, attention has shifted to what lies ahead for Farhan Akhtar and whether the industry has quietly split over the issue.

What's Next For Farhan Akhtar?

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh believes the ideal outcome would have been for both sides to resolve their differences through dialogue. However, he feels the situation has escalated significantly.

"If you ask my honest opinion, I would want Ranveer, as well as Farhan to sit across the table and sort it out. But things have gone beyond control right now and I'm sure they would want to go separate ways for the time being at least," Adarsh told NDTV.

As for the future of Don 3, Adarsh says only Farhan Akhtar can provide a definitive answer.

"I feel either Farhan would be thinking of someone else for Don 3 or maybe he's starting something fresh or maybe he's concentrating on an acting assignment," he said.

The filmmaker and producer has not publicly announced his next move regarding the franchise.

IMPAA To Investigate The Matter

The dispute is now expected to be examined by the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPAA).

IMPAA President Abhay Sinha told NDTV that the producers' body will investigate claims regarding the film's pre-production expenditure and review the contractual agreement between the parties.

"This issue will now be handled by IMPAA. The producers' association will do a full investigation on how much money was spent on pre-production and what Ranveer's contract says. All these will be investigated and then a decision will be taken," Sinha said.

According to him, Farhan Akhtar's team has already approached the association. IMPAA will review documents, assess the alleged expenditure and constitute a committee before arriving at a conclusion.

"If the producers have honestly spent Rs 45 crore and the agreement was signed, then we will sit down with both parties and try to solve this issue. If they want to take this matter to court, they can. We don't take just the producers' side, we will side with the one who is correct," he added.

Is Bollywood Divided Into Two Camps?

While the dispute has generated strong opinions across the film industry, Adarsh does not believe Bollywood has split into opposing camps.

"I don't think it's divided as such, but I feel that there are opinions where some people agreed and some people disagreed. That's fine. We live in a democracy where everyone has a right to express their opinion," he said.

Adarsh acknowledged that people naturally take sides during such controversies but stressed that those positions are often issue-based rather than personal.

"People are bound to take sides. But I think that's only for that particular episode. Nothing personal as such. Once the issue is settled, I guess everything will be back to normal," he added.

Poonam Dhillon Calls For A Balanced Approach

Offering a more conciliatory perspective, CINTAA President and actor Poonam Dhillon described the matter as "very delicate" and cautioned against viewing the dispute in black and white terms.

She said every conflict has unique circumstances and cannot be resolved through blanket solutions.

"Both the parties have really relevant and pertinent issues. They both are right in some way and they both are wrong in some way," Dhillon said.

The actor also expressed disappointment that the matter played out publicly and said such disputes require maturity and dialogue rather than media battles.

Importantly, Dhillon noted that both Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh are members of CINTAA and expressed hope that the issue would eventually be resolved through the appropriate legal and industry mechanisms.

For now, the future of Don 3 remains uncertain. With IMPAA set to investigate the dispute and no official word yet on the film's casting or production plans, all eyes are on Farhan Akhtar's next move and whether Bollywood's latest high-profile fallout can ultimately find a resolution.

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