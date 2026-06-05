Amid Ranveer Singh-<i>Don 3</i> Row, Actor Jisshu Sengupta Calls Film Industry 'Family': 'Why Make Problems Public?'

Ranveer Singh has been in the limelight for a while now, and the stupendous success of Dhurandhar is not the only reason. The actor has been dominating headlines ever since his abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. Actor Jisshu Sengupta, who forms an integral part of the film industry having worked across languages and is now gearing up for his OTT release Brown, shared his broader views on how an action such as a non-cooperation directive against an actor can impact the fraternity at large.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Jisshu Sengupta reiterates that no one knows what actually happened; all we know is there was a problem, and it was sorted. But what the actor asks is: is there a need to make it public?

Jisshu Sengupta says, "A hundred films go on the floor every day, which may be a small film or a big film. And if I am skilful, if I have the talent, I will get work. If I'm not, I won't get work. This profession is so black and white in that sense. The other part, banning someone, is not right, which is my opinion, because it's an individual space. Of course, we can sit across; there will be problems."

He adds, "It's like a family. It's a big family. And we spend more time in this family than our own family, that home. You sit across the table and sort it out. Why would I make it public? It is my family. We will sort it out among ourselves. So that is what I believe."

"But of course, there must be reasons. There are a few things that we don't know, which were never out in public. So we don't know any side of the story. We just know this was the problem. And now it's sorted again. And commenting on that is also not right. So I will not comment on that person," explains Jisshu Sengupta.

On How Technicians And Artists Behind The Camera Get Affected

One of the major debates that sparked after Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh was the extent of interference of trade bodies in contractual film agreements. FWICE defended their directive, stating that Singh's sudden decision impacted lakhs of technicians, spot boys and craft workers who had left other jobs for the film.

When asked how technicians and behind-the-scenes artists are affected when something goes wrong between an actor and a producer, Jisshu Sengupta says, "When you see it from an actor's perspective, it has got two sides to it. When we talk about the actor, producer, and technicians' work getting hampered, I have one question: is there just one film?"

Maybe it's becoming big because it is a high-profile project and is being blown out of proportion.

But the actor simply puts it that not out of proportion, but there are countless films that are made every day; there's work for anyone who is equipped for it."

Latest Update On Ranveer Singh-Don 3 Row

On Wednesday, FWICE announced that they have dropped the non-cooperation directive against Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh on "request of CINTAA and IMPAA".

The announcement came a day after Ranveer Singh issued a legal notice to the film workers' body over its action over his last-minute exit from Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar.

In the ongoing Don 3 dispute, Farhan Akhtar's primary concern appears to be financial, with sources claiming the issue centres around the Rs 45 crore already invested in the film. The controversy that erupted is one of the biggest ever in recent times, puting a spotlight on how the technical aspects of a film being made, works.

About Jisshu Sengupta

Jisshu Sengupta is a versatile actor who has predominantly worked in Bengali, Hindi, and Telugu films. He is a reputed television anchor and after transitioning to films, has worked with some of the biggest names in Hindi cinema - such as Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in Piku, most recently with Kajol in The Trial, Rani Mukerji in the Mardaani franchise, Akshay Kumar in Bhooth Bangla, and now Karisma Kapoor in Brown.

As for Jisshu Sengupta, he plays a psychiatrist in Abhinay Deo's recent psychological crime thriller Brown. He plays a crucial role in unravelling a murder mystery, as Karisma Kapoor (Rita Brown), an alcoholic cop fights her own inner demons, and cracks the investigation case.

The series also stars Soni Razdan, Helen, and Surya Sharma in key roles. It is now streaming on Zee5.

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