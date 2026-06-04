Curse Of <i>Don 3</i>: How Farhan Akhtar's Film Lost SRK, Ranveer Singh, And Its Way

"Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai."

This iconic line from Don seems to have taken on a whole new meaning for Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. What was supposed to be a smooth passing of the torch has instead turned into a one of the messiest, seemingly jinxed, and now legally tangled chapters in recent Bollywood history.

The official narratives only tell half the story, but industry insiders are singing a different tune. We piece together the events behind the headlines to understand how Don 3 found itself in this situation, and why its being seen as Bollywood's most troubled production.

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We'll get into the reasons of Ranveer Singh's exit and the subsequent fallout. But first, we need to look at what happened before this because history repeated itself incredibly fast.

The Ghost Of Shah Rukh Khan And The First Crack

To understand why Don 3 is bleeding out today, one has to go back to the first major turning point: Shah Rukh Khan walking away. That is where this story really begins.

Don 2 dropped in 2011 and was among the year's top-grossing films. It was widely appreciated for SRK's stylish and menacing portrayal of the iconic character. By most accounts, he was deeply invested in the role and saw immense potential in building Don into a long-running franchise. Excel Entertainment knew they were sitting on a goldmine.

But while fans waited for Don 3, a lot was changing behind the scenes. Two major developments unfolded during these years.

First, the same year Don 2 released, Farhan Akhtar appeared in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The film was a major success with Farhan's performance receiving widespread praise. This was followed by Bhaag Milkha Bhaag's (2013) success. As Farhan seemed increasingly drawn towards life in front of the camera, directing took a back seat, and Don 3 remained stuck in 'development' for years.

Second, Shah Rukh Khan went through an underwhelming phase at the box office. Meanwhile, Bollywood itself was shifting. Sequels and franchises were becoming the industry's new currency, and Shah Rukh was often asked whether he planned sequels to his own popular films. During the promotions of Raees in January 2017, Shah Rukh addressed the topic directly: "Don is the only one which perhaps can have a sequel because we leave it like that every time, but Farhan doesn't have any story for Don 3 yet."

But industry insiders suggest there was more going on beneath the surface.

After a string of Shah Rukh Khan's big-budget films like Fan, Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Zero turned out to be major flops, prompting widespread discussion about whether his superstardom was beginning to wane. Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment reportedly became more cautious about pushing ahead and investing heavily in the franchise. According to those familiar with the development, this was less a fallout and more a typical producer's calculated decision to wait for the right timing, when the leading star's box-office standing was more secure.

Shah Rukh, meanwhile, was said to be keen on moving forward sooner, especially in search of a strong comeback vehicle, and is believed to have grown increasingly frustrated with the delays. But while Farhan was busy delivering his own string of acting flops (Rock On 2, Lucknow Central, Toofaan), the Don 3 project just sat there.

By the time SRK staged his historic 2023 comeback with Pathaan, the tables had turned. Reportedly, Farhan was suddenly desperate to revive Don 3, but Shah Rukh's priorities had shifted to massive, universally appealing action spectacles. They were no longer on the same page creatively, and in May 2023, SRK officially walked away, leaving the franchise without its main star who defined its modern pop culture appeal.

Rather than letting the IP fade away, Excel took a bold gamble on a total reboot, announcing Ranveer Singh as the new Don.

Inside Ranveer Singh's Exit

The Don 3 teaser introduced Ranveer Singh as the new Don with considerable debate over his casting, but by all accounts, he was excited to step into the iconic character. The role offered Ranveer a major branding opportunity to be seen as the successor to Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, and arguably one of the most high-profile role inheritances in modern Bollywood.

What happened behind the scenes that led Ranveer to pull the plug weeks before cameras were set to roll?

According to industry buzz, the problems were less about one single incident and more about a growing set of unresolved issues. After the announcement of Don 3, Ranveer Singh became heavily occupied with Dhurandhar, while Farhan Akhtar was tied up with his Farhan Live concerts and shooting his military action film 21 Bahadur, in which he played the lead role. Meanwhile, multiple drafts of the Don 3 script continued to move back and forth between the makers and Ranveer Singh. But insiders say tensions that had been simmering for years resurfaced once the project reached its final scripting stage.

Did Dhurandhar Kill Don 3?

More importantly, sources suggest that the massive success of Dhurandhar also played an indirect role in shifting the situation. It is being described in industry circles as a case of history repeating itself: Shah Rukh Khan had stepped away after the post-Pathaan surge, and now Ranveer Singh is believed to have reconsidered his involvement after Dhurandhar emerged as a breakout cultural phenomenon. Insiders suggest his priorities evolved after Dhurandhar, as he began focusing on a different slate of projects altogether.

An insider close to Excel says that, as per plans set in motion last year, Don 3 was scheduled to go on floors in the first half of 2026. The shoot was planned to stretch across nearly six months. Ranveer Singh had reportedly already begun early preparations as well, including a basic round of action and stunt training in November 2025, said to have been arranged and paid by Excel Entertainment.

But toward the end of December, Ranveer personally called the producers to convey his decision he was backing out of Don 3.

What followed, according to sources, was immediate fallout.

By then, Excel Entertainment had reportedly already spent close to Rs 45 crore on extensive pre-production work. This included international location scouting, crew logistics, training, costumes, travel arrangements, and early set design. The same amount is now reportedly being sought from Ranveer Singh.

As speculation around the fallout intensified, rumours also surfaced suggesting that even after signing Ranveer Singh for the lead role, the makers had secretly approached Hrithik Roshan, raising questions about Ranveer's market viability. This allegedly hadn't gone down well with Ranveer Singh. The rumours persisted leading Hrithik Roshan issue a clear denial (February 2026), stating: "What started off as just a rumour has now taken a life of its own, and it's important to set the record straight. I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3 at any given time. I request the media to steer clear of any such unverified reports."

Sources from Ranveer's camp whispered that intense 'creative differences' and 'script-related concerns' had been building over time. Ranveer allegedly felt the final drafts lacked the narrative punch required to justify stepping into the massive shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Faced with the pressure of legacy and expectations, he chose to safeguard his post-Dhurandhar momentum rather than commit to a version of the film he did not fully believe in.

From the producers' side, however, the narrative looks entirely different. Insiders close to Excel asked a pointed question that if Ranveer had such foundational issues with the film, why did he let preparations continue until the very last stage?

The fallout eventually escalated beyond private disagreement. Reported financial losses prompted Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani to approach the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), marking the first time several details of the dispute became public. FWICE announced a "non-cooperation directive" against Ranveer Singh (effectively a shadow ban). The actor, in turn, issued a legal notice challenging the federation's jurisdiction over a private contractual dispute. A week later, FWICE revoked the directive. On Wednesday (3 June), Chief Advisor of FWICE, Ashoke Pandit, told the media, "considering their appeal and the larger interest of the film industry, we're immediately revoking the directive against Ranveer Singh."

Bollywood Heavyweights Stepped In To Mediate

But beyond union statements and legal exchanges, people familiar with the matter suggest that several attempts were made behind the scenes over the past few months to bridge the gap. After Excel Entertainment first approached the Producers Guild of India early this year, both the Producers Guild and intermediaries close to the parties quietly attempted to mediate between Ranveer Singh and the makers.

Sources suggest that several influential industry figures like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar were also were involved in a mix of formal and informal discussions over time aimed at mediating the deadlock and finding a way forward.

One of these unofficial meetings was reportedly attended by Ranveer Singh himself, where he is said to have laid out his concerns in detail. His primary grievance remained that the script did not meet the level of quality he had expected. He also reportedly expressed concerns that Farhan Akhtar was unable to dedicate sufficient time to Don 3 due to his commitments to music concerts and acting projects. In addition, Singh is said to have alleged that there was a significant reduction in the film's budget as well as his fee from Excel Entertainment's side.

These claims have been firmly denied by the makers. They also maintain that they have evidence indicating Ranveer Singh's active and positive engagement during the script development process, including his participation in multiple script-reading sessions and discussions, where he was reportedly enthusiastic about the project.

The Collateral Damage: Ranveer Singh And Zoya Akhtar's Friendship

The Don 3 fallout has reportedly strained several personal relationships, most notably between Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. The two share a long creative history, having worked together on Dil Dhadakne Do and the acclaimed Gully Boy, which earned Ranveer widespread praise and awards. For years, he was widely considered a fixture of the inner Akhtar creative circle.

Sources close to the Akhtars reveal that the sense of professional betrayal runs incredibly deep. They feel that they backed Ranveer through public skepticism over his casting in Don 3, invested years of development into the project, and was left facing a major setback just as the film was nearing production.

Recognising the strain his exit had caused, apparently, Ranveer Singh also offered to settle the matter by proposing Rs 10 crore in compensation, along with a discount on his fee for any future collaboration with the Akhtars. However, according to sources, the production house rejected the offer, insisting on full compensation of Rs 45 crore.

Ranveer Singh has not publicly responded to the specific claims regarding the script, budget or the main reason behind his exit from Don 3. But on 25 May, the actor's spokesperson shared a carefully worded statement to address the controversy saying, "Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

What Lies Ahead For Don 3?

All signs suggest the battle is far from over. For Excel Entertainment, the search for a new Don begins once again. But this time, more than charisma, style, or star power, the brief will be to find someone willing to step into a role that comes with its own history of unfinished drafts, bruised egos, and courtroom echoes.

Perhaps the biggest irony is that a franchise built around a master criminal who always stayed one step ahead of everyone else, now struggling to move forward at all.

Also Read | How Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar Earned More From Dhurandhar's 'Fixed Fee And Backend Deal', Producer Reveals