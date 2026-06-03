How Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar Earned More From <i>Dhurandhar's</i> 'Fixed Fee And Backend Deal', Producer Reveals

While Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 have made history, a new conversation about how both Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar profited from back-end deals has surfaced. Dhurandhar producer Jyoti Deshpande opened up about how neither the director nor the lead actor took an upfront fee for the film.

What's Happening

Jyoti Deshpande told ET Digital, "In Dhurandhar, Ranveer came with a smaller fixed fee and a backend deal, and therefore benefited from that arrangement. The same was true for Aditya, who also came in with a smaller fixed fee and a backend. He ended up making a significant upside along with us."

She added, "In the end, all of us went laughing to the bank."

The producer also revealed how Dhurandhar was never planned as a franchise; it was first written and mounted as a single film. Getting divided into two parts only increased the expense - double what the original was. But Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar coming in with the arrangement of lower fixed fees and focusing on sharing the film's profits was a wise decision, as it led to sharing both the "risks and the rewards."

How Dhurandhar Became A Franchise

Speaking of how the Dhurandhar team eventually decided to make it a two-part film, Jyoti Deshpande shared, "The footage that came out of that first schedule was beautiful. The pace of the storytelling made us feel the story had the legs to become a two-part film."

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has been embroiled in controversy after FWICE announced a non-cooperation directive against the actor following his abrupt Don 3 exit, which came after Dhurandhar's success.

BN Tiwari, the president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), on Wednesday announced that it had dropped the non-cooperation directive against Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh "on request of CINTAA and IMPPA." The announcement came a day after Ranveer Singh issued a legal notice to the film workers' body over its action regarding his last-minute exit from Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar.

CINTAA is the Cine & TV Artistes' Association, whereas IMPPA stands for the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association.

About Dhurandhar 2

The sequel to Dhurandhar follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's character from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza Ali Mazari - Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari. It traces his journey as a man who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge terrorist attacks in the nation.

The spy-action thriller also brings back the supporting cast, including Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

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