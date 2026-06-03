Amid Ranveer Singh-<i>Don 3</i> Row, Producers' Body Cites Akshaye Khanna's <i>Drishyam 3</i> Exit: "Actions Have Serious Consequences"

Amid the ongoing controversy after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh over his sudden exit from Don 3, the Producers Guild of India has also issued a statement addressing the "growing instances of talent, directors and technicians" going back on their commitments at the "eleventh hour". The producers body has strongly condemned such practices that cause "disruption to the process of content development".

Official Statement

The Producers Guild of India stated, "We, the Producers Guild of India, have also received formal complaints from our members, Excel Entertainment Private Limited and Panorama Studios International Limited, regarding these issues arising just days before the commencement of principal photography."

They continued, "No member of the industry should indulge in such behaviour that has, in these cases, led to substantial financial loss to our member producers as well as to other verticals in the industry. Such actions by any industry member have serious and far-reaching consequences and undermine the spirit of trust, professionalism and mutual respect on which the film industry is built."

Furthermore they added, "These instances have caused significant reputational damage, an adverse impact on the credibility and brand value of the films concerned, and jeopardised the livelihoods of hundreds of technicians and crew members who depend on these projects. We would also like to state in no uncertain terms that the Guild always stands for a free and fair business environment without encouraging any encumbrances or disruptions to the process of content production. Any position to the contrary is not ethical and harms the collaborative spirit of our filmmaking community."

"We urge all parties to resolve their disputes amicably and we will strive to protect the fraternity's interests," concluded the official statement issued by the Producers Guild of India.

The Producers body does not directly name any of the stars alluding to both the cases that took place back-to-back last year. Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3, and now them mentioning production banner Panaroma Studios International Limited backing Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 3, linked to Akshaye Khanna's exit after Dhurandhar success.

Since last year, amid all the excitement for Drishyam 3, reports emerged that Akshaye Khanna had opted out of the third part. The actor's exit is attributed to disagreements over his remuneration and role in the film. He reportedly demanded Rs 21 crore following the twin successes of Dhurandhar and Chhaava.

FWICE Issued Non-Cooperation Directive Against Ranveer Singh

Last week, FWICE announced a non-cooperation directive against the actor Ranveer Singh over his abrupt exit from Don 3. The decision comes more than five months after filmmaker Farhan Akhtar formally approached the federation with a complaint regarding the actor's withdrawal from the project.

At a press conference held today, FWICE chief advisor and Indian Film and Television Directors' Association president Ashok Pandit detailed the timeline that led to the federation's decision.

According to Pandit, the matter dates back to April 11, when Farhan filed a complaint with FWICE against Ranveer.

Pandit revealed that the complaint alleged Ranveer withdrew from Don 3 just three weeks before the shooting unit was scheduled to leave, causing significant disruption to the project.

As part of the federation's standard process, FWICE invited producers Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani to present their case. While Sidhwani attended the meeting in person, Farhan joined virtually from London.

He stressed that FWICE followed due process and attempted to hear both sides before taking any action.

According to him, FWICE issued three formal notices to the actor but received no response.

Later, Ranveer's official spokesperson issued a statement, saying, "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.

While several narratives and speculation have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," the spokesperson concluded.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) then clarified that its recent action against Ranveer Singh over his sudden exit from Don 3 is not a "ban", but a temporary non-cooperation directive.

During an interview with ETimes, Ashok Pandit explained, "See, first of all, the entire conversation has become wrong. It's not a ban. See, we are not the court; we can't ban people. So we have issued a non-cooperation. Non-cooperation means all our members who belong to 30 crafts, you know, will not work with him. It's my choice whether I want to work with him or not."

He further added, "So we, as a trade union, have issued this thing to our members that, wherever he is there, you will not work till the time this issue is not sorted out. Because we very strongly feel that this is a very wrong trend that will start."

Ashok Pandit also stressed that the organisation intends to push both sides towards a resolution.

The latest development comes as FWICE has also called a press conference today, June 3, to address the escalating dispute.

Sources confirmed to NDTV that Ranveer served a legal notice on June 2, days after FWICE issued a directive asking its members not to work on any project featuring the actor. While the exact demands made in the notice remain unclear, the move marks a significant escalation in what has become one of Bollywood's most closely watched industry stand-offs.

Farhan Akhtar's Demand

In the ongoing Don 3 dispute, Farhan Akhtar's primary concern appears to be financial, with sources claiming the issue centres around the Rs 45 crore already invested in the film.

The amount has reportedly been fully audited and accounted for, with the producers inviting further scrutiny if required. Amid the standoff, all parties, including Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh, Ritesh Sidhwani and the concerned film bodies, are said to be open to sitting across the table to resolve the matter amicably, with the aim of restarting the film and ensuring no one suffers further losses.

The development marks a major escalation in the Don 3 controversy and puts the spotlight on industry accountability, contractual commitments and the role of film bodies in resolving disputes.

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