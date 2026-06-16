Ranveer Singh Buys New Ferrari Worth Rs 6.36 Crore Amid <i>Don 3</i> Row

Ranveer Singh is back in the news thanks to his new luxury Ferrari. On Monday, the actor was spotted driving a brand-new Ferrari on the streets of Mumbai. As soon as passersby noticed Ranveer behind the wheel, videos began circulating on social media.

According to reports, the car is a Ferrari 296 GTB, reportedly worth around Rs 6.36 crore.

The Ferrari 296 GTB is one of the most expensive additions to Ranveer's already impressive car collection. The price of the car has also sparked conversation online, with fans noting that the vehicle costs more than several luxury homes in Mumbai.

The news of the new purchase comes amid ongoing conversations around the Don 3 row.

Ranveer Singh and the Don 3 row

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh for his last-minute exit from the big-ticket film Don 3. The directive was issued after producer Farhan Akhtar lodged a complaint against the actor, citing a Rs 45 crore loss. The film body later revoked the directive after Ranveer sent a legal notice to them. Ranveer Singh did not speak to the media directly but issued a statement through his spokesperson, saying he would "exercise measured silence."

The dispute is now expected to be examined by the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPAA).

IMPAA President Abhay Sinha told NDTV that the producers' body will investigate claims regarding the film's pre-production expenditure and review the contractual agreement between the parties.

According to him, Farhan Akhtar's team has already approached the association. IMPAA will review documents, assess the alleged expenditure and constitute a committee before arriving at a conclusion.

"If the producers have honestly spent Rs 45 crore and the agreement was signed, then we will sit down with both parties and try to solve this issue. If they want to take this matter to court, they can. We don't take just the producers' side; we will side with the one who is correct," he added.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the second instalment of the franchise. Setting a string of records, the franchise became India's biggest, with Rs 3,000 crore.