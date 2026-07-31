Sambhavna Seth Reveals She Spent A Night At Police Station

Sambhavna Seth is known for keeping her fans updated about both the highs and lows of her life through social media. While her posts often capture everyday moments with husband Avinash Dwivedi, her latest update was far more distressing.

In a vlog shared on Instagram, Sambhavna revealed that she and her husband spent an entire night at a Mumbai police station while trying to help their house help's sister, who was allegedly being held hostage and subjected to abuse. During this difficult time, Sambhavna and Avinash stood by the girl and rescued her safely with the help of the police.

The case came to light when their domestic help, Gudiya, broke down in tears in front of them. When asked what was wrong, Gudiya shared a disturbing account. She said her sister had taken up work at a couple's home in Kharghar, Mumbai, through an agency. The girl was initially treated well, but was soon held captive. Gudiya told Sambhavna that her sister was trapped there and was even receiving death threats.

Avinash Dwivedi further shared that the said house had 5 dogs and 13 cats kept in cages. The girl had been hired to look after the animals. Over time, her duties increased drastically. When she refused to take on more work, the couple said they had paid the agency and she had to comply. The agency, however, denied receiving any payment.

Despite this, the girl was allegedly not allowed to leave, was denied food and was forced to work day and night. When Sambhavna sent the agency's team to the landlord's house, the society watchman stopped them from entering. Sambhavna then called the landlord herself. Her tone changed immediately on learning it was TV actress Sambhavna Seth on the line. But the couple still refused to release the girl and continued to allegedly abuse and threaten her.

Sambhavna alleged that the couple had hidden the girl's ID card and even her clothes to prevent her from escaping. As the situation worsened, agency staff, with help from an NGO worker who lived in the same building, managed to enter the house and rescue her after much effort.

When she was brought to Sambhavna's home, her physical and mental condition was very poor. She kept saying she was scared they would come and kill her. The matter worsened when the accused couple went to the police station to file a false complaint against the victim.

Following this, Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi reached Bangur Nagar police station at midnight. They stayed there all night and narrated the entire incident to the police. At 8 am, an FIR was finally registered. Gudiya, moved by their support, said, “If it weren't for Sambhavna Didi and Avinash Bhaiya, my sister wouldn't be alive today.”