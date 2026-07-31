Radhika Pandit Shares Photo With Ravana Effigy, Gives A Nod To Yash's <i>Ramayana</i> Character

Yash is all set to play the role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film's much-awaited trailer dropped on Thursday, giving a glimpse of the KGF star as the Lanka king.

While fans look forward to his transformation on the big screen, his wife Radhika Pandit has added a fun touch to the excitement. She shared a picture with a Ravana effigy on Instagram.

The image showed Radhika dressed in a printed gown as she posed in front of a ten-headed Ravana sculpture. In the caption, she wrote, "If you know, you know," in what appeared to be a playful nod to Yash's much-talked-about role.

During his appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, Yash spoke about one of the biggest challenges he faced stepping into the role of Ravana. The actor was excited to play a major mythological character, but said the huge expectations made the job even tougher.

"If you know the character and everybody is aware of it, then it becomes challenging. If it's a new film where you are telling a new story, whatever you do, that will become the character," Yash said in an interview with IGN alongside co-star Ranbir Kapoor, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra.

"But if people already have some image about it since so many people have played it in different ways, then it's extra pressure for an actor. But I stuck to very simple basics to understand what made him do such things. The intent was important. I have given a different take on it and hopefully people will like it," he added.

Yash said he did not set out to imitate earlier portrayals of Ravana. Instead, he focused on understanding the character's mindset and the motivations behind his actions.

Ramayana also features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Lara Dutta will be seen playing Kaikeyi alongside Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Laxman and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha.

The makers have planned the film as a two-part saga. The first instalment will arrive globally in October 2026 ahead of Diwali. The concluding chapter is set to release the following year, during Diwali 2027.