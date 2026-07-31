Kiara Advani Reveals Why Playing Nadia In <i>Toxic</i> Is Every Actor's Dream

Kiara Advani, who is celebrating her 35th birthday today, is counting down the days until the release of one of the year's most-anticipated releases, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Headlined by Yash, the action thriller is slated to hit theatres in August.

Ahead of the grand release, Kiara opened up about what convinced her to sign the project. Speaking to Femina, the actress revealed that she was instantly drawn to the film's multi-layered narratives.

She shared that director Geetu Mohandas' narration left a lasting impression on her.

“All The Meat An Actor Longs For”

When I finally heard the narration, I was mesmerised by how well fleshed out this character was,” she recalls.

The actress explained that the role demanded an exceptional emotional range, allowing her to portray strength, vulnerability, madness, derangement, sensitivity and detachment in a single role.

Calling it “all the meat an actor longs for,” Kiara said, “I felt I had reached a place in my career where I was confident enough to take on such a character.”

She also stressed, “I don't like stereotyping women in a box. We are so much more than that, so why shouldn't our characters be,” adding that women on screen should be portrayed as strong, realistic and complex individuals.

Kiara Advani On Working Alongside Multiple Actresses

In the same interview, Kiara also spoke about the film's ensemble cast. She praised her co-stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, describing the experience of working alongside them as “incredibly refreshing.”

“Every woman brought her own energy and individuality to the film. I think audiences will enjoy seeing such distinct female characters share the same cinematic universe. There were days on set when you could genuinely feel that everyone was pushing boundaries to create something unique. Those are the moments that remind you of why you fell in love with cinema in the first place,” she said.

What We Know About Toxic?

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is an action thriller that revolves around a father-son rivalry. The multilingual action thriller has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and several other languages.

Speaking about its technical team, National Award winner Rajeev Ravi is the cinematographer, the background score is composed by Ravi Basrur, and Ujwal Kulkarni is the editor. Hollywood stunt director JJ Perry, known for the John Wick franchise, has choreographed the action sequences alongside National Award-winning duo Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

Mark your calendars! Originally scheduled for a March 19, 2026 release before being shifted to June 4, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups will now hit theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026.