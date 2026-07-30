<i>The Traitors</i> Season 2 Contestants Revealed: Shweta Tiwari To Rhea Chakraborty, Here's Who's Entering Karan Johar's Show

Trust no one. That's the only rule that truly matters as The Traitors returns for a brand-new season.

After a hugely successful first outing, Karan Johar is back to host the Prime Video reality series, and this time he has assembled an even more eclectic mix of contestants.

The second season, which premieres on August 13, brings together 21 personalities from Bollywood, television, social media, music, food, business and more.

From actors to creators, here's everyone ready to outlast the competition.

Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat, who shot to fame with films such as Murder, is finally stepping into a format where personality matters just as much as performance.

Munawar Faruqui

Winning reality shows seems to come naturally to Munawar Faruqui. The comedian has already lifted the trophies for Lock Upp and Bigg Boss 17. Whether he can continue his winning streak in a game built entirely around lies and suspicion remains to be seen.

Shalini Passi

If Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives introduced viewers to Shalini Passi's flamboyant personality, The Traitors will test her strategic instincts. The art patron and socialite quickly became one of reality television's most talked-about faces, and she's now taking on an entirely different challenge.

Abhishek Malhan

Better known as Fukra Insaan, Abhishek Malhan enters the game with a massive online fan following. After finishing as one of the standout contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2, he's no stranger to high-pressure situations.

Shweta Tiwari

Television icon Shweta Tiwari has seen almost every side of the entertainment industry. Having won Bigg Boss 4 and delivered memorable performances in daily soaps, she returns to the reality television space after a long gap with plenty of experience under her belt.

Ranveer Brar

Celebrity chef, author and television personality Ranveer Brar swaps recipes for strategy this season. Known for MasterChef India and Kareena Kapoor- starrer The Buckingham Murders, he'll now have to serve up clever gameplay instead.

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty is adding another first to her career by joining The Traitors. Although viewers have seen her as a gang leader on MTV Roadies, competing as a contestant in a psychological reality show is a completely different challenge.

Krystle D'Souza

Popular television actor Krystle D'Souza recently grabbed attention with her appearance in the song Sharaarat from Dhurandhar. She now heads to Jaisalmer to prove she can play the game as well as she performs on screen.

Dalip Tahil

With decades of experience in Hindi cinema, Dalip Tahil is one of the senior-most contestants this season. The veteran actor, known for memorable villainous and supporting roles, brings maturity and experience to the mix.

Parul Gulati

Actor and entrepreneur Parul Gulati has successfully balanced acting with running her own business. Now she'll be putting her decision-making skills to the test in a competition where every move counts.

Soundous Moufakir

Reality television isn't new territory for Soundous Moufakir. After appearing in Roadies, Splitsvilla and Khatron Ke Khiladi, she's well aware that survival often depends on reading people correctly.

Shahneel Gill

Known to many as cricketer Shubman Gill's sister, Shahneel Gill has carved out her own social media presence over the years. The Traitors marks one of her biggest television appearances.

Harman Singha

Actor Harman Singha, who appeared in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, joins the celebrity line-up this year. He is also the brother of television personality Rannvijay Singha.

Ikka

Hitmaker Ikka has ruled music charts with several popular rap tracks. This season, however, he'll need quick thinking rather than catchy lyrics to stay in the game.

Aditya Kulshreshtha

Popularly known as Kullu, Aditya Kulshreshtha has built a loyal fanbase through his comedy and digital content. His wit could turn out to be one of his biggest strengths inside the palace.

Tanya Puri

One of the most unusual contestants this season is Tanya Puri, recognised as one of India's youngest private detectives. If anyone is equipped to spot suspicious behaviour, it might just be her.

Karan Singh

Mentalist Karan Singh has made a career out of reading people and understanding how they think. Those skills could prove invaluable in a game where deception is the ultimate weapon.

Rida Tharana

Fashion and beauty creator Rida Tharana joins the reality series after becoming a familiar face on social media. Interestingly, her close friend Apoorva Mukhija featured in the first season.

Sahil Salathia

Sahil Salathia gets a rare second chance. After an early exit in the inaugural season, the actor returns hoping experience will help him go much further this time.

Ansh Chopra

Content creator Ansh Chopra is another fresh face entering the competition. With a growing digital audience behind him, he'll now look to win over viewers on television too.

Prish

The youngest contestant this season, Prish completes the line-up. Surrounded by seasoned actors and reality stars, he'll have the chance to prove that age is just another number in the game.

Filmed at the stunning Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer earlier this year, The Traitors Season 2 promises shifting alliances, shocking betrayals and plenty of mind games.