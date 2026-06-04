Michelle Obama Picks The Traitors Over Real Housewives And Explains Why

Michelle Obama has spoken about reality TV and said that although she enjoys watching some of these shows, there are a few she won't ever be a part of. While many reality series focus on drama and arguments, Michelle said such shows are not for her. Instead, she's attracted to games that need strategy and teamwork.

The former First Lady revealed that she can happily take part in The Traitors, where players work together to identify hidden traitors in their group. Michelle explained that she'll prefer to be one of the honest players trying to solve the mystery rather than someone secretly backstabbing others.

On "Lemme Say This" podcast, co-hosts Hunter Harris and Peyton Dix asked Michelle Obama, “If you had to be on one reality TV show, what would it be and why?”

She said, “Oh, my gosh. This is really hard. In my opinion, I could not be a Real Housewife. I have been so into Traitors. I've thought about Traitors. I think I would want to be a faithful one. I thought about that while watching this episode. What would I want to be? I would want to be on Traitors, and I would want to be faithful and I would want to find the traitor.”

When the host suggested that Michelle Obama could appear on The Real Housewives in a smaller role, like showing up occasionally and staying out of most of the drama, Michelle said she's only interested in the reunion episodes.

She simply wants the chance to ask the cast members questions about their conflicts. Michelle joked that she often wonders why so many of their problems continue for so long and feels that, as adults, they should be able to sit down and resolve their issues more calmly.

https://youtu.be/beBmroOt6U8?si=meYcRuTIldCaIlGA

The fourth season of The Traitors ended in February, where the Love Island USA star Rob Rausch took home the winner's trophy. As one of the traitors, he won a prize worth more than $220,000.