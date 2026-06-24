Brandi Glanville Says Doctors Dismissed Lump Before Tumour Discovery

Brandi Glanville has shared another difficult update about her ongoing health struggles. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed that doctors discovered a benign tumour in one of the lymph nodes in her face while she continues to deal with facial parasites.

According to Glanville, the tumour is not cancerous, but it may help explain some of the symptoms she was experiencing, including fluid buildup and swelling in her face. She said the condition has made simple things, such as wearing makeup, challenging because of the discomfort.

Brandi Glanville explained that she repeatedly raised concerns about a lump on her face, but doctors often dismissed the benign tumour symptoms. For a long time, she was told that the lump was only scar tissue, which left her confused because she couldn't understand what caused it.

On her Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast, she said, “I have a benign tumour in one of my lymph nodes in my face. That could be why the fluid is going around my face and why it's having a hard time like I can't. I can wear makeup for like 15 minutes and then I have to take it off. A benign tumour is one that's not cancerous.”

“I went to Dr Tahari. He's a dermatologist, but he specialises in cancer because I have this lump over here and every doctor that I've showed, they're like, ‘It's just scar tissue.' I'm like from what? I haven't had a facelift yet. Like I could understand. There's a lot of dismissing that goes on in the medical field but no one wants to hear about that.”

“It's been a long three years and I just want to put a ton of makeup on again, get my hair extended. I want to have like a glow up. So it was the skin cancer Dr. Tahari and he did a blood test and it came back on the blood test.

“I'm thinking I've had so many labs done. I'm talking tens of thousands of dollars in labs. Why would this lab just now show this? I can tell you that this lump has always been here. That's why I'm always massaging it.”

For almost two years, Brandi Glanville has been dealing with facial disfigurement and has continued searching for treatment for the condition.

In December 2024, Brandi Glanville told Entertainment Tonight that she believes her health problems may have started after a trip to Morocco while filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. She suspects she may have picked up a parasite during the production.

According to Glanville, food was often left out for long periods of time, including meat dishes, which she thinks could have led to the issue. She said her symptoms began in July 2023, six months after she returned from the trip and she has been searching for answers ever since.