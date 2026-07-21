<i>Lock Upp 2</i>: Viewers Demand Answers After Dheeraj Dhoopar Was Allowed To Meet Family

The latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2 surprised viewers with an unexpected moment involving Dheeraj Dhoopar and his family. In the episode, it was shown that Dheeraj was allowed to meet his son, Zayn, inside the jail, but the touching moment was shown to viewers only after it became an alleged rule violation.

During the episode, jailer Riteish Deshmukh claimed that a chit was brought inside during Dheeraj's family visit. He also said that the same incident had happened twice and that Dheeraj was not aware of it.

Viewers wondered why the family meeting was not shown earlier and why the makers did not take any strict action against Dheeraj or his family.

As per the episode, after calling Dheeraj Dhoopar to the jailer's cabin, Riteish Deshmukh said, “In Lock Upp, contestants are not allowed to meet people from outside without our permission. We allowed your family meeting on humanitarian grounds. During that meeting, someone tried to secretly bring in a few chits. You were not aware of it, so it was not your mistake. But your family was at fault. We could have let it go, but later, while sending your belongings from home, a few more chits were sent again.”

“The notes contained advice on what you should do to win the game, how you can stay ahead of the other contestants and how you should play. We carefully check everything that comes into this Lock Upp so that no one gets an unfair advantage. This has happened for the second time and I want to warn you that this will be the last warning.”

Following Riteish Deshmukh's warning, Dheeraj Dhoopar said, “Whoever is doing this, don't do that, don't do it again please. I'm here and I'm playing my own game. I don't need any external help and I don't need your support in this game, don't do it again. I don't support this.”

Reacting to the episode, a user asked, “Dheeraj ko literally warning pe chord diya, he was allowed to meet his son, his wife has been passing chits but uske liye kuch nahi abhi koi aur hota toh at risk dal chuke hote.”

Another shared, “If Dheeraj wasn't shown meeting his son, then what was the need to add that lame scene in the episode where he didn't even face any consequences? I'm genuinely so over this show.”

“First of all, why was Dheeraj Dhoopar allowed to meet his son? Isn't the whole point of the show to stay disconnected from your personal life? If it was allowed on humanitarian grounds, then why didn't Netflix show it in the episode? Then later, when Dheeraj's team and wife allegedly tried sending messages through clothes again, it suddenly became a smuggling controversy,” a comment read.

One more person added, “Why so much partiality to Dheeraj Dhoopar? You allowed him to meet his kid, this wasn't even aired in episodes. Why was it hidden from the audience? Was it after the meeting that Dheeraj started to play on the front foot?”

With only a few weeks left before the Lock Upp Season 2 finale, the latest promo has hinted that a new wildcard contestant will soon enter the show. The makers have not officially revealed the person's identity yet, but several reports suggest that content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, may join the competition.