One Goal For Spain, Rs 15.92 Crore For Mia Khalifa, And A Massive Tax Bill Waiting In Extra Time

Ex–adult-film star–turned–social-media personality Mia Khalifa won the bet of a lifetime after Spain defeated defending champions Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, earning a staggering Rs 15.92 crore.

Following the final match, Khalifa posted several photographs from the stadium. Clad in a Spain jersey bearing football star Lamine Yamal's name, she shared a screenshot of her betting slip showing that she had placed Rs 9.65 crore (equivalent to $1 million) on Spain.

"Believed and won big. So proud of my home country Spain, not a drop of Spanish blood in me," she joked about supporting the team throughout the tournament despite having no Spanish roots.

Spain's victory brought her total return to nearly Rs 15.92 crore. However, the entire amount was not profit, as it included her original stake of Rs 9.65 crore. Her estimated net gain from the bet was around Rs 6.27 crore, based on the current dollar-to-rupee exchange rate.

Spain wins FIFA World Cup 2026

Ferran Torres clinched Spain's second men's World Cup title with an extra-time winner against reigning champions Argentina in a bad-tempered final marred by Enzo Fernández's red card for a reckless foul on Pau Cubarsí.

Barcelona forward Torres, a 62nd-minute substitute for Mikel Oyarzabal, sealed a 1-0 win on Sunday for the European champions when he struck from close range in the 106th minute — his first goal of this year's World Cup.

Argentina, aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups, could not match Spain, with even Inter Miami star Lionel Messi unable to trouble Luis de la Fuente's side.

"I feel sadness but knowing that we left everything out there," Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. "I have a lot of things to say about how we got here, but it's not worth it. I want to thank these guys eternally for giving us another World Cup final and for competing until the end.

"They were better, that's the truth. But I'll cherish an enormous memory of this group and what they've done, of what it's worth to get this far."

President Donald Trump was present and awarded the trophy to Rodri as Spain sat atop the soccer world once more.

Who is Mia Khalifa?

Mia Khalifa is a Lebanese-American media personality and former adult-film actor. She entered the adult-entertainment industry in 2014 but worked in it only briefly before leaving the following year. Despite her short stint, Khalifa became one of the industry's most widely recognised figures. She later developed a large social-media presence and established herself as an online creator and commentator. Khalifa frequently posts about sports, fashion, entertainment and popular culture.