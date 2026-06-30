Barack And Michelle Obama Share Their Secret To The Perfect First Date

Barack and Michelle Obama have given fans a sweet glimpse into their relationship, sharing what they believe makes the first date perfect. The former president and first lady visited the newly opened Obama Presidential Center in Chicago and imagined how they would have spent their time if it had existed when they first met.

Michelle said the location had the perfect atmosphere for getting to know someone, while Barack pulled her closer as she spoke about the venue.

She explained the place has many comfortable places where couples can relax and have meaningful conversations about life and learn more about each other's interests. After that, Michelle suggested spending time on the grass and even joked that bringing a blanket for the outdoor part will make the experience even more special.

Michelle Obama said, “This would've been the date. This would've been like, ‘Oh, this dude is cool.' And then, this is a sexy environment, I'm sorry, I mean, this is a date vibe. There are those cosy sofas after you had a date. You sit and then you put your arm around your date and then we talk about life and it gives you a chance to see if your date knows anything about the world.”

“Then you go get a drink at Tafari's Kitchen. You have a beautiful meal because that space is so elegant and then you could sit outside. You could just sit on the grass. There's nothing more romantic than, if you'd brought a blanket? Good date place.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “Barack and I went to a museum on our first date. So take it from us: the Obama Presidential Center campus has just the right vibe for you and your boo.”

The Obama Presidential Center, located in Chicago, is designed as a place where people can learn, connect and be inspired to make a positive difference.

According to its press release, visitors of all ages can explore the open campus, experience interactive exhibits and take part in various activities.