'I Should Invite Obama, Biden': Trump Floats White House Football Reunion

President Donald Trump suggested a reunion of former presidents, including Barack Obama and Joe Biden, at the White House to watch football.

Trump made the suggestion on the podcast hosted by US Second Lady Usha Vance which was released on Friday ahead of the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

The episode of "Storytime with the Second Lady" had Trump reading a book 'President's Play!' published by the White House Historical Association.

Trump leaves no opportunity to criticise Obama and mock Biden in his public speeches or press conferences.

As Trump flipped to a page showing a president hosting a live viewing of the Super Bowl at the White House, he told the Second Lady that it gave him an idea.

"Maybe I should invite Barack Hussein Obama, Joe Biden, with the Bushes - or Bush. Maybe I should invite some of those people to watch a football game together," Trump said. "Wouldn't that be a nice story? The press would go wild," he added.

"A president reunion? That would be fun," Vance quipped.

The podcast features Vance interviewing guests as they narrate books to children via YouTube. The book that Trump read on the podcast showed what presidents throughout American history liked to do in their spare time.

"You know, my attitude is you're at the White House for a short period of time and it's an honour to be here and you should work for the people, right?" Trump said.

Former President Bill Clinton came in for rare praise from Trump.

He showed Clinton jogging on a track that was built for him during his tenure at the White House.

"That's nice. I didn't even know that until recently, but he had a track built at the White House," Trump said. "I don't think I'll ever do that. I don't see myself doing that. I don't know. But he actually was a nice guy. I like Bill Clinton a lot. I still do," Trump said.

Trump offered humorous commentary on various past presidents as he flipped to their pages, such as that of William Howard Taft tossing a baseball.

"He was a large man, very large. And he loved baseball. He'd go to baseball games, loved the hot dogs at the baseball games," he said.

"He was our heaviest president, and I have to be careful 'cause I don't want to supersede his record. And a thing like that would be possible if I allowed it to happen," Trump said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)