Obama Daughters Reunite With Parents At Chicago Presidential Center Launch

Malia and Sasha Obama made a rare public appearance alongside their parents, Barack and Michelle Obama, at the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on Thursday, June 18.

Their appearance drew attention as Malia and Sasha have largely stayed away from the spotlight since leaving White House nearly a decade ago.

The sisters joined their parents on stage during the star-studded ceremony marking the opening of the sprawling South Side Chicago campus. The new center includes a museum, event and concert spaces, public park areas and a branch of the Chicago Public Library.

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama took a moment during her address to praise her daughters, describing them as brilliant and beautiful young women. "Thank you for bringing so much joy and spirit and energy to a life you had no voice in choosing and for making us proud every step of the way," she was quoted as saying by TODAY.

Over the years, the Obama daughters have only occasionally been seen at major public events. Most glimpses of them have come through family photographs shared by their parents on birthdays, holidays and special occasions. Their appearance at the presidential center opening therefore marked a rare public family moment.

While keeping a relatively low profile, both sisters have been building lives and careers of their own. The 27-year-old Malia has pursued a career in the entertainment industry and has worked on projects with actor and musician Donald Glover.

She also made her directorial debut with the short film The Heart, which was screened at several major film festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival, Telluride Film Festival and Sundance Film Festival. Speaking about the project in 2024, Malia said the film explored themes such as loss, loneliness and forgiveness.

“The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in those things. We hope you enjoy the film and it makes you feel a bit less lonely, or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are," she was quoted as saying by The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Sasha, the younger Obama daughter has largely remained out of the public eye. She was recently seen alongside her father at the NBA All-Star Game earlier this year.

Sharing a picture of herself and the former president alongside their younger daughter on Instagram, Michelle wrote, "My favorite teammates on and off the court."

Last week, Barack Obama shared a birthday message for Sasha as she turned 25, describing it as a joy to watch her grow into the woman she has become. On Instagram, he wrote, “Happy birthday, Sasha! Can't believe you're 25 — time really does fly. It's been such a joy watching you become the woman you are today.”

The sisters were just 10 and 7 years old when Obama won the presidency in 2008. By the time the Obama family left White House in 2017, Malia was 18 and Sasha was 15.