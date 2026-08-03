Actor Sidhant Gupta Replaces Farhan Akhtar In Aamir Khan's <i>Lalkaara</i>: Report

Farhan Akhtar is no longer a part of Aamir Khan's Lalkaara, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The actor has reportedly exited the project to prepare for RD Burman's biopic. Jubilee actor Sidhant Gupta has stepped in to take over his role in the much-anticipated period drama.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Farhan has exited Lalkaara due to scheduling conflicts with his upcoming RD Burman biopic, directed by Neeraj Pandey. The actor is expected to spend several months preparing for the music composer's biopic, while Lalkaara demands intensive cricket training and a lengthy shoot.

He has thus chosen to prioritise the RD Burman biopic and has amicably stepped away from the sports drama. Farhan, however, remains attached to Lalkaara as a producer. The film is being backed by Excel Entertainment, run by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani along with Rajkumar Hirani Films.

The casting change is unlikely to delay production as the team has already finalised a replacement. Sidhant Gupta, known for his work in Inside Edge, Jubilee, Black Warrant and Freedom at Midnight, has reportedly been roped in for Farhan's role. He is set to play one of Aamir Khan's close friends in the film.

Lalkaara is an ambitious sports drama set around the historic 1952 India-Pakistan Test series. The film brings Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker together again after the 2001 hit film, Lagaan.

Penned by Dangal and Chhichhore-famed Piyush Gupta and Nil Battey Sannata writer Neeraj Singh, Lalkaara delves into friendship, rivalry and national pride during a landmark moment in Indian cricket history.

Aamir will play Lala Amarnath, independent India's first captain, who led the side in the first post-Partition Test series against Pakistan. Production is set to commence on October 1 in Mumbai.