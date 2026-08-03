'Ranbir Kapoor Has A Lot Of Baggage After <i>Animal</i>': Ramanand Sagar's Grandson Reacts To <i>Ramayana</i> Trailer

Shiv Sagar, the grandson of legendary director Ramanand Sagar, has shared his first reaction to the trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. While he praised the film's visuals, VFX, and parts of the casting, he admitted that he has reservations about Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram.

Shiv Sagar Reviews Ramayana Trailer

In a video shared by The Climax India, Shiv Sagar said he found the trailer to be a major improvement over the teaser that was released earlier.

"I saw the trailer that was released yesterday, and of course, the trailer was much better than the teaser because the previous teaser they had put out had very little information. This was a longer promo, so we could see more of the characters, more of the VFX, and there was also the reveal of Ravan, who is played by Yash."

Shiv Sagar also praised the casting of Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

"Overall, I really like the casting of Yash as Ravan, and I also really like Sai Pallavi as Sita because they're from South India, and these actors really understand our mythology. These are stories that have been told to them from a very young age by their grandparents. So they really know the mannerisms and understand these characters very well. I think that's why Yash and Sai Pallavi were really able to incorporate these characters into their acting."

However, he was not equally convinced about all the casting choices.

"But I did not really care much for some of the other actors. I felt that, typically, what we have done is always cast a fresh face for a character like Ram. Because Ranbir has a lot of baggage with him, especially after Animal, I really don't know if he will be accepted as Ram," he said.

Despite his concerns, Shiv Sagar was full of praise for the film's visual presentation.

"But the VFX was very good. Nitesh Tiwari ji has really conceptualised the film very beautifully. I loved Shurpanakha's entry on a tiger chariot, and I liked how the Pushpak Viman was conceived. So certain things were quite brilliant and very well done. I really hope that this Ramayana does well because it will open up this genre for an international audience, and our culture and mythology should reach the international market," he concluded.

Ramanand Sagar created the iconic television series Ramayan (1987).

About Ramayana: Part One

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Raavan. Ravie Dubey also plays a key role in the film.

The film's music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, while Yash's portrayal of Raavan has already become one of the biggest talking points ahead of release. The makers have also kept Sunny Deol's appearance as Lord Hanuman under wraps.

Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, with its sequel slated for a theatrical release in Diwali 2027.

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