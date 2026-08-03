'She Has A Low IQ': Actor Aanchal Khurana Calls Shehnaaz Gill 'Self-Obsessed'

Actress Aanchal Khurana has made explosive claims about Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill and her brother, Shehbaz Badesha. Speaking about their time together on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Aanchal questioned Shehnaaz's public image, adding that the show's editing made the diva look innocent and funny, while her own experience with the actress was not the same.

According to Aanchal, several important moments were edited out, changing the way the audience viewed different contestants. She also said she heard many stories about Shehnaaz while staying in Punjab.

In an interview with Telly Masala, Aanchal said, “People were crazy about Shehnaaz. In my opinion, she is self-obsessed and has a low IQ, but the way she was edited made her look like a very innocent and cute girl. I think she is very clever.

“I stayed in Punjab for eight months and during that time I heard many stories about Shehnaaz and her background. But in Bigg Boss and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, editing made both Shehnaaz and Shehbaz look very funny. According to me, they are actually rude people,” she said.

The actress claimed that Shehbaz was rude during the show. Aanchal explained that she once called him "fuddu", a word she says is commonly used in Delhi to describe someone acting silly. According to her, Shehbaz also made several remarks about Roadies and her, but those parts were not shown on television.

She claimed that only the moment she called him fuddu was aired, while the rest of the conversation was edited out. Aanchal said she felt this was unfair.

“From the time I spent with Shehnaaz, I realised that our thinking and personalities are completely different. Just like I became friends with Digvijay and Sangeeta because our vibe and mindset matched, I don't think my mindset will ever match with Shehnaaz's,” Aanchal added.

She recalled an argument from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and said it started after Paras Chhabra asked her what happened in the house when he was away on weekends. She said she simply told him what she had personally seen, explaining that a contestant named Ankita behaved differently with Paras during weekdays and spent time with Balraj when he was out during weekends.

According to Aanchal, she was only answering Paras' question and was not trying to insult anyone or questioning the girl's character. She claimed that Shehnaaz Gill accused her of disrespecting the contestant, which led to a fight. Aanchal also alleged that the episode did not show the full conversation and only aired selected parts, which made it look like she was targeting the girl while Shehnaaz was defending her. She believes viewers should have been shown the complete discussion.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was a reality show in which Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill met a group of contestants who hoped to become their life partners. The show followed their journey as they got to know the contestants through different tasks and interactions. In the end, Paras and Aanchal were announced as the winners of the show.