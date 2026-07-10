Viral Video: Raghav Juyal Holds Shehnaaz Gill's Hand As They Exit His Birthday Party

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A video from Raghav Juyal's birthday celebration has once again fuelled rumours about his equation with Shehnaaz Gill.

Shehnaaz attended Raghav's birthday party in Mumbai, where several members of the entertainment industry were also present. However, it was the pair's cute gesture after the party that quickly caught the attention of fans online.

Videos from the celebration show Raghav and Shehnaaz exiting the venue together amid a crowd of paparazzi. In one of the clips, Raghav can be seen holding Shehnaaz's hand and guiding her through the crowd as they make their way to their car.

The gesture has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many fans interpreting it as a sign that the two share a close bond. The viral footage has once again added momentum to the dating rumours that have linked Shehnaaz and Raghav for some time.

However, neither Raghav nor Shehnaaz has commented on the speculation.

Aryan Khan also made a rare public appearance at Raghav Juyal's birthday celebration in Mumbai on Thursday night.

On the work front, Raghav Juyal will next be seen in Bhai Tera Star Hai.



Also Read: Aryan Khan Makes Rare Appearance At Raghav Juyal's Birthday Celebrations. Shehnaaz Gill Is There Too