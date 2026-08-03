This Sita Temple In Sri Lanka Is Believed To Be The Site Of Ramayana's Ashoka Vatika

Few stories from Indian mythology captivate travellers quite like the Ramayana. Tucked amid the misty hills of Sri Lanka's central highlands is a destination believed to be linked to one of the epic's most memorable chapters. Near Nuwara Eliya city, the village of Seetha Eliya is home to a cluster of sites associated with Ashoka Vatika - the legendary garden where Sita is believed to have spent her days in captivity after being abducted by Ravana.

Today, this picturesque corner of Sri Lanka draws pilgrims, history enthusiasts and curious travellers alike. Surrounded by rolling hills, cool mountain air and lush greenery, it forms one of the most significant stops on the island's Ramayana trail.

The Story Of Ashoka Vatika

Ashoka Vatika features prominently in Hindu texts including Valmiki's Ramayana, the Vishnu Purana and Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas. According to the epic, Sita was brought to Lanka by Ravana and kept in a garden where she remained steadfast in her devotion to Rama.

The site is also associated with one of the Ramayana's most pivotal moments. It was here, according to tradition, that Hanuman found Sita during his search across Lanka and presented Rama's ring as proof of his identity, assuring her that help was on the way.

Actor and travel enthusiast Shenaz Treasury recently visited the site and shared its story in an Instagram reel. Recounting a local legend, she said Ravana moved Sita between several caves before eventually bringing her to this location, where she is believed to have seen daylight again.

Where Is Ashoka Vatika Believed To Be?

Local tradition places Ashoka Vatika in the hills around Seetha Eliya, a village near Sri Lanka's popular hill station of Nuwara Eliya. Several landmarks in the area are linked to episodes from Sita's captivity, creating a pilgrimage circuit that attracts visitors from across the world:

Hakgala Botanical Garden And The Legend

Among the most notable sites is Hakgala Botanical Garden, widely believed to correspond to the legendary Ashoka Vatika. The surrounding landscape is also associated with Sita Pokuna, a plateau where local tradition says Sita was confined. Set against the slopes of Hakgala Rock, the garden is known today for its rose collections, colourful blooms and temperate-climate flora.

Sita Amman Temple And Sita Jharna

Just a short drive away stands the Sita Amman Temple, one of Sri Lanka's best-known Ramayana-linked shrines. The temple houses idols of Sita, Rama, Lakshmana and Hanuman, and remains an important place of worship for devotees from Sri Lanka and India.

Nearby rocks are believed to bear Hanuman's footprints, while the rocky stream known as Sita Jharna is traditionally identified as the place where Sita bathed during her captivity.

A Key Stop On Sri Lanka's Ramayana Trail

Sri Lanka's Ramayana trail connects locations across the island associated with the ancient epic, from Mannar in the north-west to sites around Ella and the central highlands. For many travellers, however, Seetha Eliya remains the trail's emotional centre, closely tied to the story of Sita's resilience and faith.

Plan Your Visit: How To Reach, More Travel Tips

Many visitors choose Nuwara Eliya as a base for exploring the region.

Situated at an altitude of around 1,868 metres, the hill town can be reached by road from Kandy or via Sri Lanka's scenic mountain railway.

Seetha Eliya is located around 10 km from central Nuwara Eliya and is easily accessible by tuk-tuk or private vehicle.

Hakgala Botanical Garden charges an entrance fee, which may vary.

Sita Amman Temple welcomes visitors of all faiths. Modest attire is recommended, and footwear must be removed before entering.

Weather conditions can change quickly, with mist and rain common throughout the year. Carry a light waterproof layer.

Ram Navami and Diwali are among the busiest times to visit, with special ceremonies held at the temple.

Where Mythology Meets The Hills

Whether you arrive as a pilgrim, a Ramayana enthusiast or simply a traveller exploring Sri Lanka's highlands, Seetha Eliya offers a unique blend of myth, faith and natural beauty. With its mist-covered hills, sacred sites and enduring legends, it remains one of the most fascinating places linked to the Ramayana.