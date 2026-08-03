Shah Rukh Khan's <i>King</i> To Clash With <i>Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three</i> This December

After a three-year-long hiatus, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to appear on the big screens with his highly anticipated action entertainer King. The makers unveiled a promo of the film in January and confirmed that the film would hit the theatres on December 24, 2026.

In recent weeks, reports surrounding the film's postponement have been rife, with many believing the film would be pushed to 2027. However, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, there are no plans to postpone the film, as King remains on track to release on December 24, amid major Hollywood releases.

As per the outlet, an insider revealed, “Many were hoping that King would be released in 2027. However, that would probably have meant waiting until after April or May. Love & War is scheduled to release on January 21, while the holy month of Ramzan begins in the first week of February. This will be followed by major releases such as Spirit on March 5 and Varanasi on April 7. By arriving during Christmas, King may initially face some screen-sharing issues. On the positive side, however, it won't face any fresh competition until Republic Day. If the word of mouth is as strong as expected, the sky is the limit for the film.”

Ahead of King's release, the much-awaited Avengers: Doomsday is set to clash with Dune: Part Three on December 18. Following Spider-Man: Brand New Day's successful performance at the Indian box office, Avengers: Doomsday is expected to leave a significant mark at the box office due to the massive demand for Marvel movies among Indian audiences.

Meanwhile, Dune: Part Three is expected to give strong competition to Avengers: Doomsday, as the franchise has a dedicated fan base in the country. Additionally, its release in IMAX is expected to boost the film's box office numbers.

Releasing a day after King, Jumanji: Open World starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan is expected to give tough competition to Shah Rukh Khan's action entertainer.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal in other important roles.