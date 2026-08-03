Hrithik Roshan Leases Mumbai Office Space, To Earn Rs 17 Lakh Rent Every Month

Hrithik Roshan is now grabbing attention for his big move in the real estate market by leasing out a premium office space in Mumbai.

According to reports, the actor will earn Rs 17 lakh every month in rent through a long-term agreement for the next five years. The office is located at Lotus Nilkamal Business Park on New Link Road in Andheri West and includes seven commercial units on a higher floor of the building.

According to registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, Hrithik Roshan's agreement starts with a monthly rent of Rs 17 lakh, and the rent will increase at different stages during the period. The property includes seven office units, which spread across nearly 6000 square feet and also comes with seven reserved parking spaces.

As part of the agreement, the tenant has already paid a security deposit of Rs 68 lakh, after it was registered on June 29, which came into effect on April 1. The agreement will remain valid until March 31, 2031.

Under the deal, Clearsynth Labs Limited will pay Rs 17 lakh monthly between April 2026 and March 2029. After that, the rent will increase to Rs 19.55 lakh for the final two years.

Hrithik Roshan has made several real estate investments in recent years. Last year, the actor leased his luxury home in Juhu to his girlfriend, Saba Azad, for Rs 75,000 per month under a one-year agreement.

The actor, along with his father Rakesh Roshan's HRX Digitech LLP and his mother Pramila Roshan's Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd, also bought 10 office units in Mumbai's Andheri West for Rs 28 Crore.