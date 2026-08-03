'Historic': Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Finally Reacts To His Tamil Nadu Election Win

Vijay's son Jason Sanjay has finally reacted to his father's victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Describing it as a "historic revolution" for the state, the aspiring filmmaker said the win brought an added responsibility for the entire family.

In an interview with Behindwoods, Jason said watching Vijay's swearing-in as Chief Minister marked a defining moment for the entire family.

“It is a historic revolution that has taken place. Because of this, whether it is me, my sister or my entire family, we have all received an additional responsibility and legacy to carry forward. We also need to safeguard it. We will have to be extremely careful and cautious.”

Jason also shared the advice his father gave him before he entered the film industry. “He wanted me to build my own identity and name. What worked best for both of us was that we were thinking along the same lines. We were on the same page."

“As a father, he helped me. But when it came to my career, he motivated me to learn things on my own and gain ground-level experience. He never spoon-fed me. I am really thankful to him, my mom and my entire family,” he added.

Vijay's wife Sankgeetha and children Jason and Divya Saasha were absent from his swearing-in ceremony. The couple has filed for divorce, seeking to end their marriage of 27 years.

On the work front, Jason Sanjay is making his directorial debut with Sigma, which stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles.

Sigma was initially set to release on July 31 but was pushed after Jana Nayagan, his father's farewell film, released on July 23. The film will now hit theatres in August.