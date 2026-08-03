"Sick, Disgusting": Huma Qureshi Hits Back At Trolls Shaming Kiara Advani Over Toxic Song <i>Tabaahi</i>

Huma Qureshi has come out in support of her Toxic co-star Kiara Advani after the actress was trolled for her intimate scenes with Yash in the film's song Tabaahi. Calling out the criticism, Huma questioned the double standards women face. She said the women associated with the movie will have the last laugh after its release.

The release of Tabaahi put Kiara Advani at the centre of social media debate. The actress was criticised for her intimate scenes with Yash. Many users questioned her decision as a married woman and new mother to perform such scenes. Notably, Yash, who is also married and a father, largely escaped similar criticism despite appearing in the same sequences.

Speaking on Yuvaa's Be A Man, Yaar!, Huma addressed the different responses to Kiara and Yash despite both actors being married. She said, "It's sick. It's disgusting, absolutely. But I think women in this film, the actresses and the directors, will have the last laugh. There's no point in trying to defend something at all because you can't change people's mindset with words. I would just let the film do the talking."

Her brother, actor Saqib Saleem, who was also part of the discussion, echoed a similar view. "Kaun hai yeh log (Who are these people)? I think the world is a very kind place, but the internet is not," he said.

The criticism did not stop at Kiara. Her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, was also targeted, with several users leaving similar remarks on his Instagram account. What started as feedback on Kiara's on-screen performance soon turned into commentary about her marriage and personal choices.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups marks Yash's return to the big screen after the KGF franchise. The film also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

Toxic is set to release in theatres on August 26.