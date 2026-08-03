Raj Kundra Says Rumours About Him Are "More Interesting Than His Real Life"

Businessman-actor Raj Kundra has often made headlines over various controversies and legal matters in the past few years. He has once again grabbed everyone's attention, this time with his sense of humour. While promoting his upcoming Punjabi film The Great Punjab Robbery, Raj shared a light-hearted video on social media, taking a playful dig at the rumours that frequently surround him.

In the clip, Raj is seen dressed in a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a white turban as he entertains his followers with a series of funny facial expressions.

Keeping the mood cheerful, the actor penned a witty overlay text that says he chooses to enjoy the stories people create about him rather than reacting.

He wrote, “When I hear rumors about me, I don't deny them because they're way more interesting than my actual life!! #rumours #drama #life.”

What's Next For Raj Kundra?

On the professional front, the businessman-turned-actor is busy promoting his upcoming film, ‘The Great Punjab Robbery.' The film, written and directed by Saurabh Varma, is touted to be an action entertainer with a fresh approach to Punjabi cinema.

Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 7, it features an ensemble cast including, Payal Rajput, Garvita Sadhwani, Mahabir Bhullar, Paramveer Singh, Ankit Sagar, Amit Behl and Kulvir Sony.

Raj Kundra's Career So Far

He made his acting debut with Punjabi film, Mehar, in 2025. Directed by Rakesh Mehta, the film followed the story of Karamjit, a farmer from rural Punjab who sought redemption while trying to reunite with his family. It starred Geeta Basra, Savita Bhatti, Master Agamveer Singh, Deep Mandeep, Ashish Duggal, Baninder Bunny, and more, alongside businessman and actor Raj Kundra.

Other than films, Raj has also been part of the Indian adaptation of The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar.