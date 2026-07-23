'Valentine's Gift For Shilpa Shetty': Raj Kundra Recalls Buying Rs 82 Crore Stake In Rajasthan Royals

Raj Kundra has shared an interesting story behind one of his biggest investments. The businessman has revealed that his investment in IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals was not a business decision but also a Valentine's Day gift for his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty.

Speaking to the YouTube channel SMTV, Raj recalled buying a stake in the franchise in 2009. At the time, reports said he spent around Rs 81.9 crore for his stake. Looking back, he said the idea was to combine Shilpa's popularity with his investment.

"I bought it like a Valentine's Day gift. I thought Shilpa had the brand value and I am putting in the money. I bought my stake then, but the case is still going on," he said.

Raj also spoke about how much Rajasthan Royals has grown over the years. According to him, the franchise was valued at around ₹700 crore when he invested. Today, he said, its valuation has touched nearly ₹16,000 crore, making it one of the biggest success stories in the IPL.

Although Raj and Shilpa were once among the faces associated with Rajasthan Royals, the franchise is now owned by a consortium that includes the Mittal family, Adar Poonawalla and Manoj Badale.

Raj's association with the IPL came under scrutiny in 2013 when he was accused of illegal betting during the tournament. After an investigation by the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Lodha Committee, he was handed a lifetime ban from all cricket-related activities in 2015.

The committee also suspended Rajasthan Royals from the IPL for two seasons, keeping the team out of the 2016 and 2017 editions of the tournament.

Raj Kundra And Shilpa Shetty's Love Story

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty first met in the UK in 2007 after the actor won the reality show Celebrity Big Brother. They were introduced through Shilpa's public relations team when Raj approached her to promote a perfume brand. Their professional association soon turned into a relationship.

The couple got married in 2009. They welcomed their son, Viaan, in 2012. Their daughter, Samisha, was born via surrogacy in 2020.

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