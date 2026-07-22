'1,000 Injections, 2 Miscarriages': Actor Tejaswini Kolhapure Opens Up About IVF Struggles

Model and Indian actress Tejaswini Kolhapure recently opened up about her painful IVF journey. The younger sister of veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure and aunt to Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor, she spoke about how the IVF process takes a mental and physical toll, describing it as a very difficult phase in her life.

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his podcast, Tejaswini Kolhapure said, "I did five IVFs. I'm pretty open about it. I went through a lot while doing that. IVF is a very difficult process to go through. The first, second are difficult... third, fourth, fifth becomes okay. Mentally you have to be so strong just to go to that clinic and take those injections. It is a very painful process. I decided to have a baby very late in life. My advice is please have a baby before 35."

She continued, "It took a toll on me, of course - physically and mentally. What I was then and what I am now are two different people. Mentally I am much stronger. Physically, mera body shape hi change ho gaya because of so many injections - I took more than 1,000. If your pregnancy is positive then they stop."

"But mera nahi hua. So I did it five times. The fifth time I was lucky. I had two miscarriages in between. You break down mentally. It was a difficult period," she concluded.

About Tejaswini Kolhapure

Tejaswini Kolhapure is married to filmmaker and actor Pankaj Saraswat, and they have a daughter named Vedika. They welcomed their first child after being married for eight years. Vedika was born on January 30, 2015.

Tejaswini is also the younger sister of Shivangi Kolhapure (married to actor Shakti Kapoor) and veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure. She is the aunt of Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor.

An Indian model and actress who has worked in independent cinema and theatre, Tejaswini Kolhapure comes from a film family and is the sister of veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure.

She started her career with the TV series Mujhe Chaand Chahiye, and was also part of theatre productions such as The Magic Pill and The Graduate. Her intended debut was with Anurag Kashyap's Paanch in 2003.

Some of her other known films are Raavan (2010) and Ugly (2013). She was recently seen in the comedy-drama Daadi Ki Shaadi.

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