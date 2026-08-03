<i>Lock Upp 2</i>: Shreya Kalra Uses Special Power To Evict Shivangi Joshi

The season 2 of reality show Lock Upp is inching closer to its grand finale, and there's no stopping it from becoming even more interesting. On the latest episode, contestant Shreya Kalra received a special power and decided to eliminate Shivangi Joshi from the show.

The episode began with Riteish Deshmukh introducing a challenge to select the first finalist of the season. He invited the inmates for Dawar-e-Jung to enjoy a meal with him while starting a 60-minute timer.

During this time he briefed the contestants that everyone had to leave one by one, and the last person remaining in the cage with him would become the finalist within the given time frame.

Among the contestants Shreya Kalra was the first person who stepped out of the cage and received a special advantage after picking a dish offered by Riteish Deshmukh. Towards the end of the show, Shreya used the advantage to eliminate Shivangi, saying she never stood up for the right things on the show. The eviction did not take place in the episode and is expected to be shown in the next one. Shreya announced her decision to eliminate Shivangi, heightening anticipation for the upcoming episodes.

Shreya Kalra also made headlines recently for revealing her secret of getting molested as a child. Sharing her secret on the show, she said, “I wanted to protect my secrets, not because I want to go to the finale, but because I am sure I can go to the finale. I have given that much to the show.

“But I requested Akanksha not to reveal my secrets because I know this can ruin a lot of things in my family as well. I was molested by one of my cousins. I was 13 years old. My family doesn't know about it; only Rishabh Jaiswal knows about it. I used to go to my nani's house, where we used to sleep in the hall, and at that time, I didn't even know what was happening. He used to grab me.”

She also added that she did not want people to sympathise with her and admitted that despite urging others to fight for themselves, she could not speak about the incident out loud.

In the latest episode, Harshad Chopda became the first finalist. The grand finale of Lock Upp Season 2 is scheduled for August 5.