'Riteish Deshmukh's Job Is In Danger,' Salman Khan's Playful Dig On <i>Alliance</i> During Meet-Up With Sohail

Salman Khan visited his brother Sohail Khan on the Amazon Prime reality show Alliance last week. The streaming giant unveiled the promo, revealing a playful side of the Khans.

During the conversation, Salman took a light-hearted dig at close friend Riteish Deshmukh, saying his job is in danger in reference to his Lock Upp hosting. However, the context of the comment has not been revealed.

Sohail tells Salman, "I freaked out today," referring to an emotional meltdown when he went and kept kicking the storeroom door. Later in the promo, Salman is seen asking contestants if they are giving Sohail stress. In another clip from the episode, Salman says, "I think Riteish Deshmukh ki naukri khatre mein lag rahi hai (I think Riteish Deshmukh's job is in danger)."

For context, Salman Khan shares a cordial relationship with Riteish Deshmukh. He was part of Deshmukh's directorial debut Raja Shivaji as he requested the superstar.

As per the promo for the next episode, Salman Khan will enter Alliance headquarters and share a warm hug with his younger brother Sohail Khan.

It has been a difficult week for Sohail on Alliance. Following the eviction of his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, the actor fell ill and was unable to participate in the tasks. He was later nominated for eviction but managed to survive the round.

Seema Sajdeh reflected on divorce

After eviction, Seema Sajdeh spoke to The Times of India and reflected on their relationship.

"At the end of the day, we are parents to two beautiful boys. We've been divorced for four years now. We've gone through our motions, and we're a great team when it comes to the boys. We're better friends than we ever were as a couple," Seema said.

Reflecting on how their relationship has changed since they stopped living together, she added, "Sohail is an emotional person. I think being in captivity made him even more emotional. But no. Like I said, we're a unit when it comes to our children and we're co-parenting them beautifully. We're great friends today."

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh eloped and married in 1998. The couple have two sons, Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan. After 24 years of marriage, they divorced in 2022.