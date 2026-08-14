NDTV <i>Jai Jawan</i> 2026: Saif Ali Khan Jams With Indian Army In Uri

Saif Ali Khan came as the chief guest on the 2026 edition of NDTV's Independence Day flagship programme Jai Jawan, and he did all that he knows best.

Saif Ali Khan spent a day with the Indian Jawans in Uri to celebrate the spirit of India.

Saif also ate lunch with the jawans. He cooked pooris with them in the kitchen.

The actor also soothed the soldiers' minds by playing guitar.

He visited the Kaman Aman Setu on the Jhelum river, which was built by the Indian Army within six hours.

Kaman Aman Setu, also known as the Bridge of Peace, is located in the Uri sector of the Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, India. It sits directly on the Line of Control, serving as the last border point connecting the Indian side to Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

A passionate cricket buff, Saif Ali Khan also played cricket with the soldiers.

"Cricket is another bonding sport. When you play with people, it makes you respect them on a different level. I had a lot of fun," he said.

Dressed in a bulletproof jacket and riding the Casper vehicle, Saif Ali Khan trekked, shot at the gun range, and called the experience "tiring" but exciting.

For more, stay tuned to NDTV for the full coverage of Jai Jawan at 12 noon, on August 15.