<i>Haiwaan</i> Teaser: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Face Off In A Chilling Game Of Hide-And-Seek

The wait is over. The teaser for Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's much-anticipated film Haiwaan is finally out, and it is intriguing. Although the video features no dialogue and relies solely on a spooky background score, it manages to say a lot without uttering a single word.

What happens in the teaser?

Backed by KVN Productions and directed by Priyadarshan, the film marks the reunion of Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar after nearly two decades. The duo were last seen together in Tashan, which was released in 2008.

Sharing the teaser on X, Akshay wrote, "HE hears the danger...I AM the danger!" Ab jeet kiski hogi? Hero ya Haiwaan?"

The teaser opens with moody, shadowy silhouettes of Saif Ali Khan, while an eerie background score sets a dark and suspenseful tone.

The 48-second teaser then moves through a series of dramatic shots such as a silhouette leaning against a glass wall; Akshay Kumar standing near a flame, holding a large Christian cross; someone adjusting a luxury wristwatch; Saif walking along a misty waterfront; a bloodied hand in a dark alley; a brief glimpse of Akshay's face; and papers or money fluttering down from a high-rise building.

Towards the end, a hand presses against a glass surface as the title Haiwaan appears in bold red letters. The teaser concludes with the announcement that the film will be released in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

First look

A couple of days ago, the makers unveiled the film's first-look posters. Sharing them on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, "One sees everything, One misses nothing, Haiwaniyat ab nahin rukegi! #Haiwaan arrives in cinemas on 11th September!"

The first-look posters present both actors in rugged and fierce avatars. Akshay Kumar is seen with a stern expression, dressed in dark clothing, hinting at a mysterious and determined character.

Saif Ali Khan's look is equally striking, with an intense gaze and a rugged appearance that suggests he is playing a complex character. The remaining posters highlight the tension between the two men, featuring shadowy visuals and a dark colour palette.

Haiwaan is the official Hindi remake of the acclaimed 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam. The screenplay has been co-written by Rohan Shankar and Abhilash Nair, while the music has been composed by Pritam.



Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Wraps Up Shoot For Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, Makers Drop BTS Photos From Set