Saif Ali Khan Wraps Up Shoot For Priyadarshan's <i>Haiwaan</i>, Makers Drop BTS Photos From Set

Saif Ali Khan is reuniting with Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan after a gap of approximately 17 years. The actor has now officially finished filming for the movie. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is an adaptation of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam thriller Oppam. The film is reportedly set to hit theatres in 2026, though the makers haven't confirmed an official release date yet.

The makers marked the wrap-up by sharing several behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram featuring Saif from the final day on set. The caption of the post read, "It's a wrap for our film Haiwaan! Our hearts are full today with love, gratitude, and pride! See you soon at the theatres!"

Talking about the film, besides Akshay and Saif, the cast of Haiwaan also includes Samuthirakani, Saiyami Kher, Shreya Pilgaonkar, veteran actor Asrani, and Icelandic actor Einar Haraldsson in important roles.

Earlier, Priyadarshan shared a picture of Saif and Mohanlal. He wrote, "Look at life and the way it turns... Here I am, on the shooting sets of HAIWAAN, working with the son of one of my biggest cricket heroes and my favourite film icon. Truly, God is kind."

In the original 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, Mohanlal portrayed a blind man who becomes the sole witness to a murder and is then tasked with protecting a young girl from a dangerous killer. In the Hindi remake, Haiwaan, Saif will take on this challenging lead role. Interestingly, director Priyadarshan earlier revealed that Mohanlal will make a special cameo appearance in the Hindi version.