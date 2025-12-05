Akshay Kumar Dances To <i>Mast Mast</i> At Jodhpur Wedding In Viral Video

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar set the stage on fire at a wedding in Jodhpur, leaving guests and fans delighted. A video of the actor dancing energetically to classic Bollywood tracks has now gone viral on social media.

The wedding witnessed Akshay Kumar grooving to popular numbers like Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast and Party All Night. Dressed in a stylish black outfit, the actor brought his signature charm and energy to the dance floor. Watch the video here:

On the work front, Akshay has a couple of films in the pipeline, including Haiwaan with Saif Ali Khan and Hera Pheri 3 with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

Akshay Pens Emotional Note For Niece Ahead Of Her Debut

Akshay's niece, Simar Bhatia, is making her debut in the industry with Ikkis. The actor wrote a heartfelt note welcoming her to the industry.

He started his post by writing, "Holding you as a tiny baby to now watching you step into the world of films... life really has come full circle. Simar, I've seen you turn from a shy little girl who would hide behind her mom into this confident young woman ready to face the camera like she was born for it."

He added, "Safar mushkil hai, but knowing you, you'll walk into it with that same spark, that same honesty, and that same stubborn determination that runs in our family. Hum Bhatias ka funda simple hai: kaam karo, dil se karo, aur phir universe ka magic dekho."

Akshay concluded his post with, "I'm so proud of you, beta... The world is about to meet Simar Bhatia... but to me, you've always been a star. Go shine! Jai Mahadev."

Ikkis will be released on December 25.