<i>"Safar Mushkil Hai"</i>: Akshay Kumar Welcomes Niece Simar Bhatia To Bollywood Ahead Of Her Debut In <i>Ikkis</i>

Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia is all set to make her debut in the industry with the Agastya Nanda-starrer upcoming film Ikkis. The first romantic track from the film, Sitaare, was dropped on social media on Wednesday. Featuring Agastya and Simar, the song is sung by Arijit Singh.

Along with the song release, the makers also revealed Simar Bhatia's first-look poster. Simar is the daughter of Alka Bhatia - Akshay Kumar's sister.

Now, welcoming his niece into the film industry, Akshay wrote a long note on social media. In his post, he expressed pride and joy as Simar embarks on her journey in cinema, calling it a special moment for the family.

Akshay started his post with, "Holding you as a tiny baby to now watching you step into the world of films... life really has come full circle. Simar, I've seen you turn from a shy little girl who would hide behind her mom into this confident young woman ready to face the camera like she was born for it."

He added, "Safar mushkil hai, but knowing you, you'll walk into it with that same spark, that same honesty, and that same stubborn determination that runs in our family. Hum Bhatias ka funda simple hai: kaam karo, dil se karo, aur phir universe ka magic dekho."

"I'm so proud of you, beta... The world is about to meet Simar Bhatia ... but to me you've always been a star. Go shine! Jai Mahadev," Akshay concluded his post.

Simar plays the female lead opposite Agastya in the war drama Ikkis, which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and will be released in theatres on December 25.