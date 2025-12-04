'All Indigo Flights Delayed, Filth': Mahesh Babu's Stepbrother Actor Naresh Slams Airline

Actor Naresh, known for his work in Telugu cinema and as superstar Mahesh Babu's stepbrother, recently shared his frustrating experience amid the massive IndiGo airlines technical glitch that disrupted flights across the country.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, the actor gave followers a glimpse of the chaos at the airport while also reminiscing about how air travel used to be more reliable in earlier times.

Naresh posted a short video showing passengers gathered in confusion near shut boarding gates. Talking about the incident, he wrote that flying felt "safer in the 1990s" compared to now.

He began his post with: "The fun of Flying ended in the 90s. Reached in time at HYD Indigo terminal at 8:15 AM. All Indigo flights delayed . Packed food by then to eat in the flight. Shopping & rush back to see a full scale battle between the ground crew and passenger. Filth."

He added, "To make matters worse, humans have developed scanners. They are able to identify actors with sunglasses and masks. No privacy guarantee of time."

He ended his post with: "I wish I had a Time Machine to go back to 90s . Safe Indian arlines (then) & worse. Flights hv bcme cess pool for bacteria)masks must."

Naresh is the son of late actress and filmmaker Vijaya Nirmala, who was the second wife of Mahesh Babu's father, the legendary actor Krishna. Vijaya Nirmala was earlier married to KS Murthy.

Over the years, Naresh has played a wide range of roles. He was last seen in the film Mass Jathara.