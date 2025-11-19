At 50, Mahesh Babu's Diet Includes 5-6 Meals A Day, Reveals Actor's Fitness Trainer

Mahesh Babu is one of the most celebrated actors in the Telugu film industry. Known for his impeccable acting skills and chiselled physique, the south star is currently gearing up for the release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Varanasi.

Recently, Mahesh Babu's fitness trainer Kumar Mannava opened up about the actor's diet secrets and workout routine, according to a TOI report. Kumar shared that Mahesh Babu follows a strict diet plan, eating five to six meals a day. He also goes to the gym five days a week.

A Closer Look at Mahesh Babu's Daily Diet Plan

Mahesh consumes five to six meals daily, which includes two supplement shakes to maintain a steady nutrient supply without relying on extreme or trendy diets. A typical day for him starts with breakfast consisting of oats, eggs, nuts, and fruits. After his workout, he has a protein or nutrition shake to replenish his energy.

For lunch, he prefers chicken, lamb or fish paired with brown rice, quinoa or khus khus. Dinner includes whole-wheat or brown bread with eggs or chicken, ensuring a clean protein-carb balance. Mahesh Babu prioritises long-term wellness, focusing on strength, mobility, and balanced nutrition in his dietary choices.

Mahesh Babu's Intense Fitness Regime

Unlike other actors who focus on physical transformations solely for specific movie roles, Mahesh Babu sees fitness as a consistent part of his daily routine. According to Mannava, Mahesh's dedication to fitness is unwavering. “He (Mahesh Babu) values his body throughout the year and never skips workouts,” he said.

The actor follows a structured five-day workout split, with each session targeting a specific body part and lasting between 60 to 90 minutes. Each workout concludes with extensive stretching exercises to enhance mobility.

Mahesh Babu's youthful appearance can be attributed to his years of dedication to fitness and wellness. The actor will next be seen in Varanasi, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.