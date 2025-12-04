<i>Saat Samundar</i> Beats Used In <i>Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri</i> Without 'Permission', Says Rajiv Rai

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is set to hit theatres on December 25.

However, filmmaker Rajiv Rai recently raised objections against the production house for allegedly using the signature opening beats of his 1992 Vishwatma hit Saat Samundar in the film's first teaser.

The 32-second promo, released in December 2024, has now sparked a copyright dispute.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Rai said he instructed his legal team to reach out to both Dharma Productions and Saregama - the music label that owns the rights to several songs from his films. According to Rai, neither party sought his permission before using the audio.

Clarifying the current status of the teaser, Rai noted, "Saat Samundar's beats are not there in the latest teaser. I'm not sure if it's used in the movie." However, he added that the concern goes beyond this one instance.

He said, "They can't use the beats like this, especially when nobody asked my permission. It's a bad trend where filmmakers use old songs and claim they've taken the rights from the music company."

Rai explained that while labels hold certain rights, they cannot authorise film-to-film reuse without the filmmaker's consent. "The label can use the songs for TV shows and stage performances, but it cannot take the music from my film and put it in another movie. They must approach me, pay me, and document it legally," said the filmmaker.

"I personally don't like creating a legal situation as it's a waste of time, energy, and money. But if the protocol isn't followed, we will go to court-before or after the release," added Rai.

The music label or production house of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri are yet to issue an official statement.